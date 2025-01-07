Famous Wrestlers, Country Stars, and A-List Celebrities Spotted at Circa Las Vegas It’s safe to say the action and excitement always lie in Downtown Las Vegas — more specifically at Derek Stevens’s iconic hotels. By Reese Watson Published Jan. 7 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: Circa

No surprise here! More familiar faces were recently spotted at Downtown Las Vegas’s main hotspot: Circa Resort & Casino. Starting off strong (literally), WWE powerhouse Jordan “Omos” Omogbehin was seen dining at Circa’s Pan-Asian cuisine restaurant, 8 East.

This 7-foot, 3-inch, 403-pound wrestler didn’t hold back when it came to fueling his body. He and his lovely wife indulged in plenty of brisket fried rice, piled almost as high as him. They also saved room for 8 East’s signature dessert, the honey toast: toasted brioche served with local honey, sweet condensed milk, and candied walnuts.

Source: Circa

But Omos wasn't the only wrestler to make an appearance.

Meanwhile, another wrestler was noticed venturing off to another dining spot within the renowned casino. Former WWE superstar and current AEW wrestler Bobby Lashley recently returned to his all-time favorite steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime.

There, he enjoyed some quality time with his children, who loved the meal just as much as he did! Lashley also headed into the kitchen to reunite with his friend, and co-owner/restaurant namesake, Chef Barry S. Dakake.

Source: Circa

The Hurt Syndicate member scarfed down signature steaks with the family, as well as savory Philly cheesesteak eggrolls, and Oreo cookie ice cream cake for dessert! Lashley and the kids loaded up on to-go boxes so they could finish their feast at home when hunger struck again.

Famous pet parents also stopped by.

Another noteworthy Barry’s appearance? Peanut the Squirrel’s mom and dad, Dani and Mark Longo, stopped by for a lovely dinner with their friend and Circa casino executive, Richard Wilk. Peanut’s heartbreaking story made national headlines a couple of months ago when he and Fred the raccoon were removed from their homes and euthanized unjustly.

Although it’s been extremely difficult for Mark and Dani to navigate through these tough times, they found time to escape to Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas during the holiday season and enjoy a delicious dinner at the famous Barry’s Downtown Prime, and haven’t stopped talking about it since!

Source: Circa

Mark Longo recently created a crypto meme coin called “$JFP” (Justice For Peanut), as seen on the front of his shirt. He was spotted by many guests who knew his story and were also intrigued by his clothing. Longo is doing everything he can to help save his other animals, with his nonprofit sanctuary called P’Nuts Freedom Farm, named after his beloved and famous squirrel, P’Nut!

Country music duo LoCash even performed.

Next on the Barry’s visitor list … popular country music duo, LoCash, set their reservation for New Year’s Eve, the perfect day for a feast. What better way to say “goodbye” to 2024 than a top-notch dining experience?

The two were joined by friends and posed on Barry’s beautiful red carpet. This dinner was just hours before LoCash hit Fremont Street Experience’s stage right outside of Circa to perform for thousands of fans during their NYE 2025 celebration! Their newest single, “Hometown Home,” is currently ranked 15th on iHeart’s Country Top 40! It’s a great song, let’s get it to No. 1.

Source: Circa

Speaking of Circa, casino owner/CEO, Derek Stevens, rang in the new year at his other property, the D Casino Hotel, with Las Vegas’s new mayor, Shelley Berkley. Mr. Stevens owns Circa, the D, and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, and guests are guaranteed to see him hanging out at one of these properties every night!

Source: Circa