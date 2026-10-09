Texas Woman boards flight—then she realizes her seat has an unconventional view: ‘Where else is she supposed to look?’ By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 9 2026, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: @demirenees/TikTok Woman boards flight—then she realizes her seat has an unconventional view

A Texas woman traveling with her husband documented a bizarre interaction with a stranger, thanks to her airplane's seating arrangement. Demi Sherman (@demirenees) posted a TikTok showing the disconcerting scenario, leading to a debate on the propriety, or lack thereof, of the passenger. Others simply wanted to know what would prompt an airline to set up its passenger chairs in such a fashion.

Article continues below advertisement

Sherman comments on the awkwardness of the situation in the caption. "My first time flying where my seat faced the opposite way ... kinda creepy," she wrote. To demonstrate just how weird her seat is, she records the face of the fellow passenger sitting directly across from her.

Sherman added an additional text overlay: "This woman kept staring at me and my husband the entire flight." The passenger's eyes rest on Sherman's husband, who was sitting to her right.

Article continues below advertisement

After a few seconds of eyeballing Sherman's husband, the woman then places her peepers directly on Sherman herself. It appears as if the passenger is looking directly down the barrel of the young woman's camera lens.

Save for a few eye blinks and ocular gesticulations, the passenger before Sherman barely moves. She rests her right cheek on her hand and looks straight ahead—and it looks like she does so for an extended period of time. That's because Sherman's video jump-cuts to a later time during the flight, and this woman is still staring straight at her.

Article continues below advertisement

After another edit, Sherman shows that the woman has changed her seating position—now both of her hands are placed in her lap. Her eyes, however, still rest on the young woman and her husband.

Do Some Planes Have Seats That Face Each Other?

Depending on the type of aircraft and airline you book, you could very well find yourself in a situation similar to Sherman's. In the U.S., United Airlines passengers boarding specific Boeing 777-200 First/Business Class may find themselves stepping aboard an airplane with this arrangement.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of these planes place their seats in a 2-4-2 layout. Which means that fliers who are sitting in alternating rows can face others sitting directly in front of them, akin to what Sherman experience aboard her flight.

American Airlines also features aircraft sporting similar chair set ups in their own Business Class Boeing 777-200ER and Boeing 787-8 planes. When it comes to flying across the globe, Qatar and British Airways also offers these front and back facing seating sequences.

Article continues below advertisement

For the U.K.-based travel company, guests can expect these types of chairs on Airbus A380-800 and certain Boeing 777 and 787 planes. Qatar's QSuite cabins also give its customers the option of looking directly at a fellow passenger while flying, should they so choose.

Qatar's plans, however, does have partitions that can go up for privacy, which isn't surprising, considering it's a business class feature. This seating arrangement style was also previously offered on Southwest Airlines, but the company started phasing out this setup between 2001 and 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

'Where Else Is She Supposed To Look?'

Commenters who replied to Sherman's video had widely varying opinions as to how the woman in the clip should've behaved. Several thought that the other flier really didn't have much else of a choice as to which direction she could direct her gaze.

"Where tf else was she supposed to look?" one wrote. However, there were a lot of folks who though that there were plenty of other areas the lady in the beige jacket could've stared at. "Down, take a nap, etc ... you don't just stare in people's faces," one wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another person wrote that the woman could've instead peered "at her phone, at a book, at the floor? You don't stare in nobody's face like that," they wrote. But there was an entirely different subset of commenters who believed there was an entirely different reason the woman was mean-mugging Sherman.

"This is my worst fear being out in public and someone recording me thinking I'm looking at them, but I'm just looking uncomfortable and having anxiety," one stated.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's you recording her," another person wrote, followed by several laughing emojis. There were others who thought this might be the case as well: "She probably weirded out your phone is out and pointed at her."