From Fyre to Foreign Ministries: Billy McFarland’s Second Act Is Power Broker for Governments By Reese Watson Published Aug. 10 2026, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: IG Utila Carnival

The Honduran government called with an urgent request. Six weeks after teasing an announcement with "a budget bigger than Fyre 1," McFarland was on the ground filling the order.

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Billy McFarland was standing on a government official's yacht anchored directly behind the concert stage, cigar lit, when international reggae star Gyptian walked out in front of more than 10,000 people packed into the streets of Utila. Saturday night was the payoff on a phone call that landed only days earlier.

Officials in Honduras reached McFarland ahead of Utila Carnival, one of the country's largest annual celebrations, with an urgent request. They needed an international headliner. They needed one fast. McFarland and his company, BZM, booked Gyptian and got him to the island.

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The turnaround was measured in days. By Saturday, videos coming off the island showed thousands of fans singing along to Gyptian's biggest hits as Utila Mayor Alex Ebanks brought McFarland onstage in front of the crowd. McFarland spent the night working three problems at once. A DJ wanted to move his flight. Production calls were still open. A political matter back in the United States kept pulling at his phone.

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"Our goal is to put Utila on the world stage while preserving what makes our island special. Billy McFarland and BZM understood that vision immediately. Bringing an artist of Gyptian's caliber to Utila Carnival helped create an unforgettable celebration for our residents while introducing our island to new audiences around the world. This is the second time in just eight months that Billy has helped deliver an incredible experience for Utila, and each event has brought new energy and international attention to our island. We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership and showcasing everything Utila has to offer." — Alex Ebanks, Mayor of Utila

The Timing Is The Story

The booking lands in the middle of an open question. In late June, days after wrapping BZM Turks & Caicos, McFarland promised a formal announcement to follow. He described it as carrying echoes of the original Fyre Festival, a modern twist, and a budget that would outspend the 2017 event. No date. No location. He told followers he would see them soon.

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Six weeks later, the announcement still has not dropped. What has happened instead is Saturday in Utila, and it says more about the business McFarland is actually running than any teaser video does.

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Eight Months, Three Islands, Two Governments

The Gyptian booking closes out a run that started last December. McFarland staged PHNX on Utila in December 2025, a 400-guest event with French Montana, Bobby Shmurda and Slim Jxmmi that generated international attention for the Bay Islands. In June he returned to the Caribbean with BZM Turks & Caicos, a three-day event built in partnership with the territory's acting Premier, Jamell Robinson, featuring Skillibeng, Bobby Shmurda and Brooke Brazelton.

Then came Saturday, and a headliner delivered on government request in under a week. Three islands. Eight months. Two national governments on the phone.

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The Business Under The Business

Countries chasing tourism dollars need attention. Artists need audiences. Businesses need visibility. Governments need cultural moments that travel internationally. McFarland has built a company that connects all four, and the blueprint predates his return to the Caribbean.

In 2024, Rolling Stone reported that McFarland was serving as an informal liaison connecting prominent hip-hop artists with Donald Trump during the campaign, including the Bronx rally appearances by Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. Sources close to the campaign said he held no formal role, and he was a contact the operation used when it wanted to reach certain artists.

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That work built the muscle. Introductions, relationships, and rooms full of people who do not normally end up together.

"Welcoming more than 10,000 people to celebrate together in Utila was an unforgettable milestone for our island. Events like this go beyond entertainment. They shine a global spotlight on our community, our culture, and everything that makes Utila unique. It was a powerful reminder of what our island is capable of when people unite. It's been a privilege working with Billy McFarland and the BZM team, and we're excited for what lies ahead as we continue putting Utila on the world stage." — Junior Williams, Director of Tourism, Utila, Bay Islands, Honduras

What's Next?