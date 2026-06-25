From Garbage Trucks to Modeling: Every Job Bryce Alakai Dettloff Had Before 'Love Island USA' Love Island USA Season 8 contestant Bryce Alakai Dettloff has claimed six different careers by the age of 29, and most can be verified. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 25 2026, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@brycealakai

Love Island USA Season 8 contestant Bryce Alakai Dettloff has claimed six different careers by the age of 29, and while most can be verified, a few remain unconfirmed online.

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In his introduction on the show, Dettloff said, “I’m a model and a DJ … I’ve had every job you can imagine. I’ve waited tables. I’ve done construction. I’ve literally done any type of, like, handyman thing you could think of. If anything ever breaks in your house, let me know!”

He also revealed on the show that his construction work specifically involved doing electrical work on garbage trucks.

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Three of His Six Claimed Jobs Are Easily Verifiable

Among the careers Dettloff has discussed, three have a clear digital footprint: teen modeling, acting, and DJing.

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A mechanic, dj, and has been modeling for popular brands which not anyone can do, one thing he will never be is unemployed. + He’s secure in himself and is whimsy, the root of this Bryce hate is that ppl project onto him. pic.twitter.com/2V86FCyGwL — kimi ⭐️ (@YOURGIRlkimi) June 24, 2026

Dettloff began modeling as early as 2014, after being scouted at Washington Square Park in New York City. His first Instagram post was a behind-the-scenes shot from a Calvin Klein campaign. He has since done shoots for Calvin Klein, DKNY and Stuart Weitzman, building a following on Instagram and Tumblr during his teen modeling years. He appears to be currently signed to DT Model Management.

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His acting credits are listed on IMDb under the name Bryce Alakai. He played Guy at Urinal in a minor background role on HBO’s The Other Two, which ran for three seasons and starred Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver and Case Walker.

His music career is equally traceable. Dettloff has been making music since at least 2022, DJing events in Los Angeles and Miami and releasing tracks on Spotify and SoundCloud. His 2024 track Coast has been played more than 781,000 times on Spotify, and Change Me has surpassed 299,000 streams.

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Did you watch the show with your ears closed?? Bryce has to most jobs out of all the men — ꔫ (@melpischore) June 24, 2026

Not everything on Dettloff's resume is traceable. His claims of waiting tables and doing electrical work on garbage trucks cannot be confirmed online, though he has spoken about both on the show.