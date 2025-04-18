One of the FSU Shooting Victims Was Identified by His Family on Social Media "Robert not only had a major impact on campus, but the surrounding community as well." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 18 2025, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: X/@Rick714Canes

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, two people were killed and six were injured following a mass shooting on Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee.

Article continues below advertisement

Footage from the shooting circulated on social media on Thursday. Since then, the shooter and survivors were hospitalized. The shooter has been identified, and more details surrounding his victims have surfaced. Here's everything we know.

Article continues below advertisement

FSU shooting victim Robert Morales' identity was revealed by his brother.

Hours after news of the FSU shooting broke, CBS News and other outlets identified the shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner. Ikner was a student at FSU and is the son of Leon County sheriff's deputy, Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil. However, none of the eight victims' names were released by Leon County police, though they said the two people who were killed weren't students at the university.

Although police haven't shared many details on the deceased victims, one of their families expressed their grief on X (formerly Twitter). One X user, Ricardo Morales Jr., created several posts confirming his brother, Robert Morales, was among the victims during the shooting. "Today we lost my younger Brother, He was one of the victims killed at FSU," Ricardo wrote under several photos of Robert and their family. "He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I’m glad you were in my Life."

Article continues below advertisement

🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤Today we lost my younger Brother, He was one of the victims killed at FSU. He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I’m glad you were in my Life. ❤️

Him with our Dad on the left and with our other Brother Sister, Gma and cousin. pic.twitter.com/cD24kEZBSU — Ricardo Morales Jr. (@Rick714Canes) April 18, 2025

Ricardo shared more posts about Robert on his timeline, including a reply from someone who confirmed that, while Robert wasn't a student at the university, he made a lasting impact on the school's community.

Article continues below advertisement

You deserved better

Robert. Thank you for being in my life. pic.twitter.com/pIds98nFbI — Ricardo Morales Jr. (@Rick714Canes) April 18, 2025