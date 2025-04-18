One of the FSU Shooting Victims Was Identified by His Family on Social Media
"Robert not only had a major impact on campus, but the surrounding community as well."
On Thursday, April 17, 2025, two people were killed and six were injured following a mass shooting on Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee.
Footage from the shooting circulated on social media on Thursday. Since then, the shooter and survivors were hospitalized.
The shooter has been identified, and more details surrounding his victims have surfaced. Here's everything we know.
FSU shooting victim Robert Morales' identity was revealed by his brother.
Hours after news of the FSU shooting broke, CBS News and other outlets identified the shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner.
Ikner was a student at FSU and is the son of Leon County sheriff's deputy, Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil. However, none of the eight victims' names were released by Leon County police, though they said the two people who were killed weren't students at the university.
Although police haven't shared many details on the deceased victims, one of their families expressed their grief on X (formerly Twitter). One X user, Ricardo Morales Jr., created several posts confirming his brother, Robert Morales, was among the victims during the shooting.
"Today we lost my younger Brother, He was one of the victims killed at FSU," Ricardo wrote under several photos of Robert and their family. "He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I’m glad you were in my Life."
Ricardo shared more posts about Robert on his timeline, including a reply from someone who confirmed that, while Robert wasn't a student at the university, he made a lasting impact on the school's community.
"Ricardo— I was a student at FSU a couple years ago," the user, @Burner157496545, wrote. "In my time there, I ran a business in which your brother was a large inspiration. Robert not only had a major impact on campus, but the surrounding community as well. I am lucky we met. I will be praying for you and your family."
The FSU shooting marked the 98th mass shooting in 2025. The story is still developing.