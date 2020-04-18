Gamescom 2020 Is the Latest Gaming Event to Be Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Gamescom 2020 , the annual German gaming convention that's home to several important announcements every year, is no longer happening. The decision was made to move forward with canceling the event this year, at least in its physical form, due to a ban on large gatherings by the German government. This is all a bid to help lessen the spread of infection by the novel coronavirus, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic still causing widespread illness across the globe.

For now, here's what we know about the cancelation of the year's last big gaming event. (Can we get a raincheck on 2020, please?)

The Gamescom team offered a statement for attendees looking for a decision after the mandate banning large gatherings was extended. The official word is that they will "under no circumstances" move forward with a physical show, at least this year. Instead, there's a digital event in the works — and more information is coming down the line about that later this year.

What is Gamescom 2020 planning for its annual event?

Now that the physical Gamescom in Cologne, Germany has been canceled, fans are understandably trying to figure out what's next. According to the official statement offered by the Gamescom team, a digital event is next on the agenda.

"We are, however, already working at full speed on a digital Gamescom," the statement indicated. "It is, after all, the world's biggest event for games, and that's what it will be again this year. You can already look forward to how we will celebrate the best games and Gamescom together with you and millions of gamers worldwide at the end of August, even it will only be digital and not on location this time."

"We will reveal more about this in the next few weeks. Until then, stay healthy and don't forget to #StayHomePlayTogether!" the statement concluded. There were also instructions included for anyone who had already purchased a ticket to obtain refunds, which is a process coming automatically in the next few weeks.

Right now, the only thing you can really do is sit back and wait to see what ends up happening. There will be no physical events happening the rest of the year, as far as gaming is concerned. However, there will be quite a few digital events — at least that's how it's looking right now. Digital events are the best way to go for now, as there's no risk of anyone potentially spreading the coronavirus even further. Perhaps by the time 2021 rolls around, this will no longer be the case.