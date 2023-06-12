Home > Viral News > Trending Say What? This Man Wants His Girlfriend to Cook a Meal to Appease His Family A man on Reddit shared that he wants his girlfriend to cook a meal to make a good impression on his family, and folks have a lot to say about it. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 12 2023, Published 5:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Some folks got the game twisted! Most people would agree that they’d want to make a good impression when meeting their partner’s family for the first time — from being polite and pleasant to showcasing their down-to-earth personality.

Article continues below advertisement

However, finding out that making a good impression requires you to compromise on your morals and beliefs can easily be a dealbreaker for people. And it looks like a Reddit user asking his girlfriend to cook a meal with his female family members was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Source: Getty Images Stock photo

Article continues below advertisement

A Reddit user says that his girlfriend has to help cook a meal to make a good impression on his family.

On Reddit’s “Am I the A------" (AITA) forum, a user shared that he asked his girlfriend to uphold a “sexist tradition” in hopes of making a good impression. The user shared that it’s common practice for the women in his family to cook a meal for a huge family dinner.

“I have a big family that’s incredibly close," the user wrote. "We have big family dinners every few months where we all meet at my great-grandfather's estate and eat together. Typically how this works is that the women go cook for the time they’re there and the men don’t. I am fully aware it’s sexist as hell. That said, I am one of the youngest people in the family and my protests mean literally nothing."

Article continues below advertisement

The user noted that when new women opt out of cooking, they are often ostracized by the family. He also added that women who don’t cook have already established a good relationship with the family.

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to say that he’s been begging his girlfriend to follow the tradition and participate in cooking a meal. His girlfriend was initially on board for the dinner; however, when he explained the cooking dynamic, she was bothered.

“She told me that it’s unacceptable and that if she has to do that she will not be going," the Redditor wrote. "I’ve tried to find a compromise with her on this but she won’t budge and she’s pissed at me. She told me that if I think it’s acceptable to make her do this I’m just as bad as everyone else, while my point is that she needs to make a good first impression,” the user shared right before asking "AITA?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Reddit users are reading the user for filth in the comment section.

While most people understand that family tradition is important, many people believe that the user is more concerned about his girlfriend’s behavior as opposed to his family’s.

Article continues below advertisement

“YTA [You’re the a------] mainly because you seem to be very concerned with your girlfriend making a good first impression on your family, but not at all concerned with your family making a good first impression," one commenter wrote. "It reads as though you care far more that your family approves of your choice than you do that she approves of your family. That's pretty f----- up and self-centered,” one user shared.

Source: Getty Images Stock photo

Article continues below advertisement

“YTA. Playing along with sexism just perpetuates it,” another person chimed in. Truth be told, it’s understandable that the user wants his family to like his girlfriend. However, if he knows that she doesn’t come from a similar background or would have a problem with this, he may want to re-evaluate if they are compatible.