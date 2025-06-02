Chess Master Gukesh Dommaraju’s Net Worth Is as Impressive as His Strategic Moves The Indian chess player became the youngest World Chess Champion at age 18. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 2 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gukesh.official

Many kids say they know what they want to be when they grow up, but Gukesh Dommaraju, also known as D Gukesh, actually saw his dream of being a chess champion through. After finding his love for the strategic game at 7, Gukesh has become a celebrated player in his field, earning the title of the youngest undisputed chess champion.

D's impressive chess skills have put him onto corporations' radar, putting him in conversations with brands who have become his sponsor. So, what is the chess superstar's net worth? Let's find out!

What is Gukesh Dommaraju's net worth?

While no one can deny his impeccable chess moves, Gukesh's net worth is more of a mystery. However, multiple reports have suggested he makes bank. Born in 2006, the Gen-Z gamer has a net worth of around $2.5 million. Times of India reported he earned $1.15 million just from prize winnings in various tournaments. Much of his earnings reportedly came from him winning $600,000 for winning three games plus a share of the overall prize pool.

Gukesh's road to chess success didn't come instantly. He reportedly started playing chess when he was just 6 years old and quickly showed promise. By the time he was 12, he was already break records as one of the youngest grandmasters ever. Through discipline and support from his family and school, Velammal Vidyalaya, Gukesh gained the traction necessary for him to excel in his sport. According to ChessBase India, his school was so supportive of his dreams they gifted him with a Mercedes-Benz.

Gukesh is also an A-lister in India and appeared on several TV shows and podcasts, including YouTube channel , to discuss his love for chess and his determination to become a champion while pursuing his studies.

Gukesh Dommaraju World Chess Champion Net worth: $2.5 million Gukesh Dommaraju, also known as D Gukesh, is a professional chess player and the youngest to earn the title of World Chess Champion. Birth date: May 29, 2006 Birthplace: India Father: Rajinikanth Dommaraju Mother: Padmakumari Dommaraju Education: Velammal Vidyalaya

Is Gukesh Dommaraju dating anyone?

Gukesh's resume of wins allowed him to experience luxuries typically afforded to men half his age. He seemingly understands the weight of his success, as he doesn't use his robust social media accounts to discuss his private life, which includes who he's dating. Based on his social media accounts, Gukesh doesn't appear to be dating anyone. He typically uses his platforms to disccuss his professional highlights and not much else.

In December 2024, the chess influencer shed some light on his relationship status in a cheeky Instagram post. After winning another championship — the FIDE World Championship in Singapore in 2024 — Gukesh posted a photo suggesting there was only room for one love in his life. "SOULMATE!" he wrote while kissing his trophy.

