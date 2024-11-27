Home > Human Interest The Decades Old Murder of a Woman Known as Lady of the Dunes Has Finally Been Solved "I’m speechless, because none of it makes any sense." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 27 2024, 5:13 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/NBC10 Boston (video still)

In June 1975 a little movie was released that made everyone afraid to go into the water. That's when Stephen Spielberg's Jaws burst out of the ocean and onto the scene, effectively changing cinema forever. It was filmed in Martha's Vineyard, Mass. from May through October 1974 and was plagued with issues. If the mechanical shark they affectionately named Bruce wasn't breaking down, a feud between two of the actors could put a wrench in a day of shooting. It's a miracle this movie got made.

Something else happened during this time in the same area, that some tried to connect to the film. In July 1974, the body of an unidentified woman was found by a little girl who was walking along the beach in Provincetown. The woman was later known as Lady of the Dunes and some theorized she was an extra in Jaws. She was finally identified nearly 50 years later. Her name was Ruth Marie Terry, and her husband did it. So, where is Guy Rockwell Muldavin now? Here's what we know.

Where is Guy Rockwell Muldavin now? He didn't live to pay for his crime.

According to The Guardian, Muldavin passed away in 2002. By then, he had literally gotten away with murder for almost 30 years. He was married to a woman named Phyllis at the time of his death, per The Independent, and was survived by another woman he referred to as his sister. Muldavin and Joan Towers were not actually related, but their once-romantic relationship became more of a friendship and eventually, they thought of each other as siblings.

A friend of Muldavin's told The Independent that he was shocked to discover his buddy was a killer. They were friends in California, where Muldavin was living when he died, and this pal described him as great. "I really loved him," said the friend. "I mean, he was terrific. And I was very close to him ... I’m speechless because none of it makes any sense." What this clueless compadre did not know, was Muldavin might have been responsible for a few other deaths.

What happened to Ruth Marie Terry as well as these other women?

Before Muldavin married Ruth in February 1974, he was known as Raoul Guy Rockwell. He was born in 1923 but beyond that, little is known about the man who changed names almost as often as he changed wives. By 1960, he had already been married three times. As a young man, he lived in New York City and worked as a professor at the Academy of Dramatic Arts. That's when he met former beauty pageant contestant and model, Joellen Mae Loop.

They eventually moved to Seattle and opened up an antique shop, but their marriage ended after a decade. He was still running the antique shop when Muldavin married Manzanita Aileen “Manzy” Ryan. She and her 18-year-old daughter mysteriously vanished in April 1960 which prompted Muldavin to file for divorce on the grounds of desertion.

He quickly married Evelyn Emerson and five days later, her stepmother was writing Muldavin a check for $10,000 to "buy antiquities for quick resale in Canada." He and the money never came back. Police grew suspicious surrounding the circumstances of his second wife's disappearance and after searching the home where they lived, found "bits of human tissue and pieces of human body were located in a newly sealed septic tank." Strangely, he was never arrested which allowed him to wed Ruth.