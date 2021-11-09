Fans Are Questioning if Kylie Jenner Lost Followers After the Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Social media users are still saddened about the events that took place at Travis Scott 's annual Astroworld Festival in Texas on Nov. 5, 2021. No one would have thought that the night would have ended in eight deaths and hundreds of injuries, but it's reality.

Travis’s beau, Kylie Jenner , has been vocal on social media about sharing her condolences to families who lost loved ones and to people injured or affected in any way. While her statement was expected, fans are not too fond of what she had to say. So, did Kylie Jenner lose followers on social media? Here’s everything that we know.

It appears that Kylie Jenner has not lost fans on social media, but users say otherwise.

In case you've been out of the loop, Kylie Jenner is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. On Instagram, the beauty boss has garnered 280 million followers, along with 39.3 million on Twitter.

And while it seems as if her numbers have not budged since the Astroworld tragedy, fans have said otherwise. Twitter user @Onyeaka shared: “I’m convinced that Travis and Kylie Jenner followers are fake. Thousands of people unfollowed them and the numbers haven’t budged. Suspicious."

Kylie Jenner released statement following the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival:



“Travis and I are broken and devastated” pic.twitter.com/4QwbRE2jjq — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 7, 2021

And to be honest, her suspicions are valid. Scrolling through social media tells a completely different story about Kylie’s fanbase. Many people have slammed the star for not only staying quiet for so long after the tragedy, but for saying that she and Travis were unaware of the events that took place.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” Kylie wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram stories (per KHOU 11) on Nov. 7. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

People deleting their Travis Scott music and blocking him on Spotify and throwing out their Kylie Jenner make up 💀 pic.twitter.com/xjL2DHIHVv — Danielle 🌹💉💉 (@_d_rose_xo) November 9, 2021

Kylie Jenner saying thoughts and prayers about the incident frustrates the hell out of me — 🦐 ALEX 🦐 (@bigteesmallgirl) November 7, 2021 Source: Twitter

She continued, "I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would we have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone affected.”

Fans believe that Kylie had to have some knowledge about the severity of the situation, since her now-deleted Instagram stories showed videos and pictures from the festival with ambulance vehicles in sight. With many Kylie Cosmetics fans calling for people to stop supporting the brand, you would expect for her follower counts to take a dip, but they’re still at a major high.