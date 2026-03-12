High Stakes and Hot Drama in Downtown Las Vegas We think it is safe to say that things are not slowing down in Las Vegas. By Distractify Staff Published March 12 2026, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

Things are heating up in Las Vegas, from the weather to the slots to the steaks. With the days growing longer, that means more time to hang out at our favorite spot downtown: Circa Las Vegas. It is no secret that this is the place to be, and last weekend was no different.

Article continues below advertisement

Our favorite place to celebrate anything, even just the end of a long week, is 60 floors atop Circa at Legacy Club. We went for a drink and got so much more than that. As we got off of the elevator, we could already feel the energy in the room, but that intensified as we noticed the cast of 90 Day Fiancé was in the corner living the good life. We quickly tried to compose ourselves as we walked over to say hi. In the most sparkly dress we had seen, Stacey Silva of the Silva twins walked by us and we heard her mention that the group was in celebrating Josh Weinstein’s birthday. You might know Josh from the show or as a member of the 90 Day Bad Boys. The drinks and good times were flowing all night for them. Other cast members were in attendance including, Rob Warne, Georgi Rusev and Florian Sukaj.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

Article continues below advertisement

Have you ever eaten at a restaurant that you can’t get off your mind? You try many like it but nothing compares to the quality and atmosphere? So much so that you make it a permanent stop on your Vegas itinerary every time you are in town? That is how Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg feel about Barry’s Downtown Prime. Word is they stopped in for a date night by the looks of the video she shared with her two million followers on Instagram, that has now over half a million views. Donny recommends the Oreo Ice Cream Pie, and we do too. They finished off the night by posing with Circa Executive Richard Wilk on the red carpet.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

Article continues below advertisement

The week before Donnie Wahlberg was dining at Barry's Prime with his kids and ran into James Dumoulin, who is very famous in his own right. With almost 21 million followers between his own social media presence and his socials channels, The School of Hard Knocks, he is known for interviewing millionaires and billionaires. His network is strong, filled with celebrities and the richest business owners in the world. Something tells us James might be gearing up to sit down with Donnie for an interview.

Source: Circa Las V

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Circa Las Vegas

Word got around the casino floor that serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist John Cerasani was on property with his beautiful 21-year old daughter Anastasia. She has been turning heads on social media recently as her modeling & acting career has begun to gain traction. It seems like her dad has been showing her the ropes of how to break into the gambling influencer space and she's already showing success in it. As the dancing dealers kept the energy alive on the Circa casino floor, the father-daughter duo was spotted at the blackjack table as a crowd of at least 50 fans gathered to watch them play. At the same time, Circa CEO/Owner Derek Stevens walked through the casino pit to say hi. All of this was caught on camera where millions tuned in to watch between both John and Anastasia’s pages. What better way to end the night than to take another pull from the Lucky Box vending machine. We wonder what they won this time around.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Circa Las Vegas

With March Madness hitting Vegas in the next few weeks, Alan Palesano, known as popular influencer "Whit3 Iverson" on social media and the "King of the West Coast Basketball Scene" for his 1v1 streetball skills, was seen staying at Circa Resort. He also took a shot at the Lucky Box and pulled a Kobe Bryant Rookie Card PSA 10, his favorite basketball player. Looks like Alan had a very lucky weekend.