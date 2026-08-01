Hollywood Talks a Big Green Game — But Its Carbon Footprint Tells Another Story That is where the Well Done Foundation comes in. By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 1 2026, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Hollywood loves a climate message. It makes documentaries about the environment, celebrates sustainability onstage, and urges audiences to think harder about their impact on the planet. But behind the cameras, the entertainment industry has its own dirty little secret: film and television production can leave behind a massive carbon footprint.

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From diesel generators and production trucks to air travel, hotel stays, energy use, and endless disposable supplies, making entertainment is often a resource-heavy business. The real question is not whether Hollywood cares about climate change in theory, but whether it is willing to measure its own footprint and do something meaningful about it.

The scale of the problem is bigger than many people realize. A major high-budget drama series can generate more than 14,000 metric tons of carbon emissions during a season, while a studio blockbuster can generate roughly 3,370 metric tons. When film, television, news broadcasting, movie theaters, streaming, and home viewing are combined, the total U.S. screen ecosystem produced about 22.7 million metric tons of carbon emissions in 2025.

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And here’s the twist: most of that footprint may not even come from production itself. About 71 percent comes from the roughly 125 million American households consuming content every day, suggesting that watching entertainment may create an even bigger emissions burden than making it.

That reality is prompting some in the industry to look beyond slower climate solutions. Tree planting, electric vehicles, solar, and wind all matter, but they can take years to deliver their full impact. For those looking for faster results, the question becomes: what can reduce emissions now?

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One answer lies in something most people aren’t aware of: orphaned oil and gas wells. There are an estimated three million of them across the United States, and many are leaking methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. These forgotten wells do not power homes or create jobs. They simply sit there, polluting our land, air, water and harming wildlife.

That is where the Well Done Foundation comes in. Led by founder Curtis Shuck, the organization focuses on locating orphaned wells, measuring their emissions, capping them permanently, restoring the surrounding land and documenting the results. Now, that mission is getting an assist from Hollywood through a new partnership with Lynn Scheid, chairman of Atlantic Media Group PLC (AMG) .

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Under the collaboration, Atlantic Media Group PLC will begin assessing the carbon footprint of participating film, television, and media productions in 2027, then make contributions tied to those emissions totals to support Well Done’s methane-reduction work. The model is designed to give productions a more concrete way to measure emissions, reduce what they can, and back up any environmental claims with completed, documented action.

In other words, the same discipline Hollywood applies to budgets, schedules, and logistics could now be applied to carbon accounting. Tools such as BAFTA albert and the Green Production Guide already exist to help productions estimate their footprint. The next step is turning those calculations into action.