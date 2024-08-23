Home > Viral News > Trending Home Inspector Shocked by $500k House Flip’s Terrible, Unstable, and Dangerous Renovations "Man, home inspections are worth it." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 23 2024, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @everyones.junk.drawer

Just because it cost a lot of money doesn't mean it's any good. That's something this home inspector, who goes by Inspector Guy (@everyones.junk.drawer) on TikTok highlighted with a $1.4 million home he had to assess.

He begins his video with what sounds like an earnest question as to what a $1.4 million cabin that was newly renovated for $500k offers buyers. And if you don't care about spoilers, he gives away in a caption for the video that the flippers ended up doing a pretty awful job with their renovations.

He writes: "This used to be a pretty beautiful cabin in the woods sort of vibe that got whitewashed by flippers and totally effed." In the first portion of the video, he sarcastically remarks, "Attention to detail here," as he presses his finger up against a bathroom sink that wobbles when pressure is applied.

He moves the sink back and forth and begins beatboxing over it. The shower is unfortunately no better. He shows that the showerhead directly sprays water onto a window facing the front yard. Not only will everyone see you showering, but it doesn't look like the window was installed properly.

That's because he highlights from the front of the house that the water hitting the window is pouring out of the home and dripping down the front of it. "Attention to detail," he says again, exposing gunk-filled shower drains before cutting to a closet that is outfitted with "battery-powered lights."

He states that he can't believe the home costs a whopping $1.4 million now with the renovation, highlighting even more issues with the way it's constructed. This time, he's in the bedroom of the home, trying multiple times to make the entrance door into the room properly latch closed.

"Your new $1.4 million home where the door to your bedroom won't latch," he says, while turning around and pointing his camera to a small air duct at the ceiling. Your heat source is a mini split in your bedroom, and your bathroom uses a $150 [heating product]," he states, decrying the home's features.

The home's exterior also sports a tall concrete staircase leading to a parking area. The Inspector Guy points out that the stairs seem to have been poured unevenly, but that's not even the biggest issue. He also calls out the lack of handrails, which is a major oversight, especially given how long the concert staircase is.

The problems aren't just cosmetic or those having to do with dweller comfort. He walks to a wet area outside and highlights that even though the house underwent a massive renovation to update its appearance, water from the home is constantly being dumped right at its base.

He goes on to call out the series of mini-split air conditioning/forced air units affixed to the side of the home. Their wires, like the rest of the cabin, are painted black, which Inspector Guy seems to take issue with. He highlights how the natural wood aesthetic of the home was unfortunately taken over by the modern residential design.

Again, there are even more problems with the home's water dispersal system. Inspector Guy highlights how a water drain was installed right beside the front door to the house. Unfortunately, at least one area of the floor isn't level, either. The TikToker placed a marble on the floor. It rolls around in what he says is an attempt on the small polished ball's part to "escape" the house.

In one of the windows, he highlights how "the shipping blocks" were still left attached, yellow caution tape aesthetic and all. The Inspector jokes about the "interesting" take before moving on to a clip where he shows yet another bathroom.

Apparently running the bathroom tub faucet and the sink faucet at the same time causes problems for whoever's in the shower. The issues with the home just kept on coming, too. Another one of the windows in a main stairwell hallway lets moisture in, which he confirms with a detection device.

He then goes on to point out that the ventilation fan situated at the top of the stove has its buttons tucked beneath a slab of tile. This means that whoever's trying to use it has to blindly press buttons to get the functions they want.

Even worse are other potential structural problems with the home. The Inspector notes how the McMansion renovation job did little to mask the fact that the garage was leaning into a crumbling piece of foundation. He surveys a large portion of the home's foundation noting several areas where it has begun "cracking."