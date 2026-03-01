How Sanjeev Kumar Applies Data Thinking Across Industries Moving forward, Kumar’s ambition is to continue working at the forefront of emerging technologies. By Reese Watson Published Feb. 28 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Meenakshi Gupta

The true power of data and digital infrastructure lies not in narrow specialization, but in deliberate, transferable application. Engineers who master data flow and infrastructure design can deliver high-impact solutions across domains. Sanjeev Kumar, a digital infrastructure and systems engineering leader, exemplifies this by applying core principles to solve complex challenges in transportation, agriculture, finance, blockchain, and beyond.

Source: Meenakshi Gupta

From Rural Beginnings to a Systems-Driven Career

Kumar began his journey in rural India with limited access to technology and a modest educational background. Initially interested in geography, Kumar’s first introduction to a computer would later shape the foundation of his career. He moved through cities across India in pursuit of new skills; each transition required rapid learning and adaptability to remain relevant as technologies evolved.

A defining moment in Kumar’s journey came when he moved to the United States, where he expanded his experience by working with both large corporations and innovative startups. This exposure allowed him to design and implement global-scale solutions that combined engineering excellence with measurable business outcomes.

Building a Foundation in GIS and Data Systems

Rooted in geography, Kumar became an expert in GIS-based decision systems, implementing production-scale solutions that drove business success. His contributions earned features in prominent outlets: named among “The 10 Most Valuable GIS Solution Providers” by Insights Success in 2017 and highlighted in CIO Tech Outlook’s 2019 GIS Special Issue.

Applying Infrastructure Skills Across Emerging Technologies

Around 2021, Kumar pivoted to broaden his expertise amid AI’s rise. He joined Capacity as a senior software engineer (omnichannel support automation), then Benson Hill (agritech), before being recruited as Head of Digital Infrastructure at Rome Protocol in 2024. At Rome, he designs scalable infrastructure supporting cross-domain AI, blockchain integration, and Web3.

His work bridges advanced tech with practical results, addressing operational challenges in transport, agriculture, finance, and blockchain to reduce friction and enhance reliability at scale. Kumar’s thought leadership emphasizes large-scale problem-solving, continuous learning, and fortifying everyday systems.

Recognition for Cross-Domain Leadership

For his contributions to infrastructure automation, spanning technologies for transport systems to blockchain infrastructure solutions, Kumar has received formal recognition from multiple professional organizations. He is an official member of the invitation-only Forbes Technology Council and a senior member of IEEE, both distinctions reflecting sustained technical leadership and professional excellence.

Looking Ahead: Building Practical, People-Focused Systems