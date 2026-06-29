How Tashiba Williams Turned Media Visibility Into The AFHC Healing Hope Fund Williams hopes the AFHC Healing Hope Fund will become an annual tradition. By Reese Watson Published June 28 2026, 10:03 p.m. ET Source: Ada Family Health Clinic

For Houston healthcare entrepreneur and nurse practitioner Tashiba Williams, NP-C , growing visibility across business and leadership-focused media platforms ultimately inspired a new initiative focused on community impact.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the past several years, Williams has appeared across a variety of business and leadership-focused media platforms, sharing her experiences as a healthcare provider, entrepreneur, and advocate for underserved communities. Through those appearances, she discussed topics ranging from resilience and leadership to overcoming challenges and building a mission-driven business. As her visibility continued to grow, Williams began exploring ways that platform could be used to create a direct impact on the people and communities she serves.

The result is the AFHC Healing Hope Fund, a charitable initiative launched through Advanced Wound Care and Ada Family Health Clinic. The program was created to support deserving patients facing difficult healthcare journeys by providing assistance, encouragement, and resources during critical moments of recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

Under the program, one deserving wound care patient will be selected each year to receive charitable support through the initiative. The goal is to recognize individuals facing significant healthcare challenges while helping ease some of the burdens that can accompany a difficult recovery journey.

The initiative reflects Williams' longstanding commitment to patient advocacy and community service. Throughout her healthcare career, she has worked closely with patients and families navigating complex medical challenges, many of whom face emotional, financial, and personal obstacles in addition to their healthcare needs.

Article continues below advertisement

While medical treatment remains an important part of recovery, Williams has focused on creating support systems that extend beyond the clinical setting. The Healing Hope Fund was developed with that broader perspective in mind, creating an opportunity to provide additional assistance to individuals facing difficult circumstances.

The fund also represents a natural extension of Williams' professional mission, connecting her healthcare work with broader efforts focused on education, outreach, and community impact.

Article continues below advertisement

As the program grows, Williams hopes the fund will continue expanding its reach and creating meaningful opportunities to serve patients and families in need.While media appearances may have introduced her story to broader audiences, the focus remains on creating positive outcomes beyond the spotlight.