Travis Scott Is Offering Refunds to All Astroworld 2021 Ticketholders

There have been few events in the history of live music that have shaken the world as much as the tragedy that transpired at the 2021 Astroworld festival. With eight people dead and three more still hospitalized following the Nov. 5, 2021, festival, there has been a lot of talk about what is going to be done in the wake of it all.

Aside from funeral costs, lawsuits, and the bevy of other legal issues that this tragedy has already brought about, one question remains amongst concertgoers: Will Travis Scott issue refunds for Astroworld 2021 ticket holders and how can they be acquired? Here's what we know so far.

The statement concluded with the mention that "load out of site and equipment is currently paused to give investigators the time they requested to walk and document the grounds. Full refunds are being offered for all those who purchased tickets."

"Throughout the weekend, we have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answers they are looking for," they said in their statement. "Our staff has met with local authorities to provide information, and we have also provided them with all footage from our CCTV cameras."

Festival runners have announced that they will be issuing full refunds for any and all attendees of the 2021 Astroworld festival. In a joint statement from Live Nation, Scoremore, and the Astroworld festival team, per KHOU11 , they explained what they were doing to investigate the situation and touched on the available refunds for attendees.

Although the controlling entities behind the festival said that refunds would be made available to all ticket holders, they did not specify exactly when or how they would go about offering them.

What has been done already aside from offering refunds?

Aside from mentioning full refunds, Travis and a few of the other entertainers involved with Astroworld 2021 have pledged to help those affected by the tragedy in more ways than one. Rapper Roddy Ricch announced that he will be giving his "net compensation" from the festival to the families of those who passed away that night.

Travis has released two statements since the event transpired. He offered his sincere apologies and pledged to cover all of the funeral costs for everyone who passed away at Astroworld. Per ET, Travis has also partnered with BetterHelp, which offers therapy and mental health assistance, to provide services to anyone who went to the festival and now needs it.

In a statement, BetterHelp said, "In order to support the mental health of those impacted by the events that took place at Astroworld, BetterHelp is providing one month of free therapy to all attendees. Once signed up, members will be matched to a therapist within 48 hours. The link to get started is betterhelp.com/cactusjackfoundation."