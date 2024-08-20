Home > Gaming 'Backyard Sports' Is Officially Back — Details on the New Game “We're incredibly excited to reintroduce Backyard Sports to a new generation of players." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 20 2024, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Playground Productions

It's been almost 10 years since there was a new game in the Backyard Sports franchise — Backyard Sports: Baseball and Backyard Sports: Basketball came out for iOS and Android in 2015. But despite the long span of time since the last installment, it seems players will soon have a new iteration to play.

Developer Playground Productions released an official trailer on Aug. 20 and unveiled that Backyard Sports will be making a comeback. For those itching to get their hands on the newest title, here's how to play the new Backyard Baseball.

Here's how to play the new 'Backyard Baseball.'

Unfortunately, there aren't details at the time as to how players can get their hands on this new game, though it's definitely coming soon. The trailer, shared by IGN, showcased familiar Backyard Sports icons Pablo Sanchez, Stephanie Morgan, Achmed Khan, Pete Wheeler, and Kiesha Phillips returning for the game's relaunch.

The website doesn't reveal any details on when exactly the game will be available to players, though those looking to play are prompted to sign up for the Backyard Sports newsletter to be informed of updates as they're made available. In a post on the brand's blog, the company teased just two days before the trailer dropped, "We've been waiting for your return to the Backyard," promising to bring "the un-be-lieeeve-able action of the best kids around."

