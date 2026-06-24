How Tom Holland’s Epic ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Performance ‘Sealed the Deal’ for Zendaya An unnamed source recently claimed Tom Holland's ‘lip sync’ battle left a lasting impression on Zendaya. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 24 2026, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to share the screen in two major upcoming films. The couple will return to the Spider-Man franchise in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker and Zendaya expected to return as Michelle "MJ" Jones.

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The actors are also part of Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey. Holland is set to play Telemachus, while reports have linked Zendaya to a key role of Greek goddess Athena in the film.

With both projects scheduled for release within weeks of one another, the pair are expected to be a prominent presence during next year's promotional circuit. The renewed attention on the couple has also revived discussion of one of their most memorable public appearances: their 2017 episode of "Lip Sync Battle."

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While it remains unclear exactly when Holland and Zendaya's friendship turned romantic, an unnamed source recently claimed Holland's performance on the show left a lasting impression on Zendaya.

Source: MEGA

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Zendaya’s Reaction to Tom Holland's 'Lip Sync Battle' Performance

The episode became one of the most talked-about moments on the internet. Holland's performance began with him carrying an umbrella while dressed in a three-piece suit and bowler hat.

9 years ago today, Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared on 'Lip Sync Battle.' pic.twitter.com/oGBXtNBhmp — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2026

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Midway through the routine, the song shifted to Rihanna's Umbrella, and Holland reappeared in a dramatically different outfit that included fishnet stockings, a corset and black shorts. During the performance, Zendaya could be seen laughing and reacting from the audience.

A source quoted by InStyle said the performance demonstrated Holland's confidence and versatility as a performer, claiming it helped make an impression on Zendaya. The insider said, “It shows how amazingly talented he is. It takes a lot of confidence for a straight guy to pull off drag.” It is what “sealed the deal” for Zendaya.

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Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Married?

Rumors that Holland and Zendaya secretly married have circulated online for months. The speculation gained traction after comments made by Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, were interpreted by some fans as a reference to a private wedding.

The speculation intensified when AI-generated images depicting a wedding ceremony began circulating on social media.

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tom holland and zendaya signing ‘spider-man brand new day’ posters pic.twitter.com/M6i5aZ6E4W — tom and zendaya archive (@tomdayaarchive) June 17, 2026

Holland himself came out and seemingly confirmed that he and Zendaya had tied the knot. He said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

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In an interview with Esquire, Tom Holland also spoke about the AI-generated wedding photos and whether he had to go out of his way to tell his family members that the images were fake. He said, “No, because they were all there. That’s all you’ll get on that.”