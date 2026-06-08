'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Might Get Canceled Over Resurfaced High School Photo "The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson's beliefs, values, or character." By Alisan Duran Published June 8 2026, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

A resurfaced photo has placed Hudson Williams at the center of online discussion just as Heated Rivalry continues to attract attention from viewers. The actor, who stars alongside Connor Storrie in the hockey romance series, recently faced scrutiny after an image from his past began circulating on social media.

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The photo quickly sparked questions among fans and prompted debate online. As the image gained traction, several outlets reported additional details about its origins and the explanation being offered by people close to the actor.

Source: MEGA

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What is the Hudson Williams controversy?

The controversy stems from a resurfaced photo that appears to show Hudson with a swastika drawn above his eyebrow. The image began circulating online and quickly drew criticism, leading many fans to seek more information about the circumstances surrounding the photograph. According to TMZ, the photo dates back to Hudson's high school years in a small town in British Columbia, Canada.

Sources told the outlet that the actor was participating in a local campout tradition in which teenagers drew on one another's faces, clothing, and bodies with permanent markers. The publication reported that Hudson was allegedly unaware of the symbol at the time the photo was taken. A friend of the actor told TMZ, "The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson's beliefs, values, or character."

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According to the outlet, the image resurfaced years after it was originally taken and spread widely on social media. The renewed attention quickly turned the photo into a major topic of discussion among viewers of Heated Rivalry, particularly as the series continues to grow in popularity.

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What has Hudson Williams said about the swastika photo?

As of this writing, Hudson has not publicly addressed the photo himself. However, TMZ reported that people close to the actor have offered an explanation regarding the incident and its context. According to the outlet, sources described the image as the result of underage teenagers engaging in reckless and inappropriate behavior while drinking. TMZ reported that those close to Hudson characterized the incident as "completely inexcusable" and said he understands why the photo has caused concern.

Source: Instagram

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The outlet also reported that Hudson does not condone or support the symbol seen in the image. Sources said that the actor recognizes the seriousness of the symbol and the hurt the resurfaced photo has caused. HuffPost reported that the controversy emerged as Heated Rivalry continues to raise Hudson's profile among television audiences. The publication noted that increased visibility often brings renewed scrutiny, including attention to images and events from years earlier.