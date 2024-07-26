Home > Entertainment > Celebrity What Is Hugh Jackman's Net Worth? The Jackpot Is Huge The actor initially worked as a physical education teacher. By Sarah Kester Published Jul. 26 2024, 6:08 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Aussie actor Hugh Jackman has clawed his way through Hollywood since the start. The Sydney-born star initially worked as a physical education teacher before pursuing the arts. His first major role was as Kevin Chambers in the Australian ABC series Correlli. In the early days of his career, he also acted in several Australian theatre productions. His breakthrough role was undoubtedly as Wolverine in the decades-long film series X-Men.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, he’s one of the most famous actors in the world — and has a bank account to show for it. What is Hugh Jackman’s net worth?

Article continues below advertisement

What is Hugh Jackman’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hugh Jackman’s jackpot is an impressive $100 million. However, there is some speculation that he’s worth more. Some believe that the $100 million is what he earned from the X-Men franchise. This includes his base salary, bonuses, and promotions. At the height of the franchise’s popularity, it was reported that he was making $20 million per film. His time with the franchise helped cement him as one of Hollywood’s highest-paying actors.

Hugh Jackman Actor Net worth: $100 million Hugh Jackson is an Australian actor who is considered one of the most recognizable in the world. He’s best known for his breakout role as Wolverine in the X-Men film series. Birthdate: October 12, 1968 Birthplace: Sydney, Australia Birth Name: Hugh Michael Jackman Father: Christopher John Jackman Mother: Grace McNeil (née Greenwood) Marriages: Deborra-Lee Furness (1996-2023, divorced) Children: Christopher John Jackman, Ava Eliot Jackman Education: University of Technology Sydney (BA); Edith Cowan University (GrDip)

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Jackman's 2024 film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ broke box-office records.

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Deadpool & Wolverine focuses on the duo teaming up to save the world. Although critic reviews for the film aren’t stellar, the money is exceeding expectations. Variety reported that the film made $38.5 million in Thursday’s previews at the box office.

This is a huge jump from the $12.7 million made in previews for the first Deadpool movie and $18.6 million for the 2018 sequel. The movie is projected to open domestically between $160 and $170 million. Hugh’s net worth will surely skyrocket if he earns bonuses for these numbers.

Article continues below advertisement

How much will Hugh Jackman lose in his divorce?

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness's announcement that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage sent shockwaves throughout the world. The Aussie pair, who first met in 1995 and share two children, released a joint statement: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."