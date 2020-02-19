We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Crytek

Bounty Hunting Shooter 'Hunt: Showdown' Is Finally Out on PS4

By

When it comes to competitive online games, we typically tend to think of the same titles over and over: Call of Duty, Fortnite, etc. But there's one game that's remained in Early Access on PC for some time that's very much worth experiencing: Hunt: Showdown. After some time, it's finally landed on PS4, meaning a wider audience can get their hands on it. The match-based shooter pits 12 players against massive monsters out in the Louisiana swamps, and now groups playing on console can try it out. 

With Hunt: Showdown's leap to PS4, that means Crytek's intriguing multiplayer game is available to download via the PlayStation Network for even more players to jump online and experience. 

When will Hunt: Showdown be up for grabs, and what will it cost? We've got all the answers you're looking for when it comes to this monster-laden bounty hunt. Whether you're looking to pair up with friends or play solo, it should be a raucous good time for everyone involved. Who doesn't love killing monsters?