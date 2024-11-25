Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "We Locked Them Out" — Wives Get Back at Husbands Who Were Late for Thanksgiving Dinner "Eat without them..like enjoy yourselves…" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 25 2024, 6:45 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @hellochelsooo

How would you feel if you spent an entire day preparing a holiday meal with a friend, only to have your significant others treat dinner time as a suggestion? That's what happened with a TikToker named Chelsea (@hellochelsooo) who even tried following up with her man after catching him hanging out with her friend's husband.

She documented the Thanksgiving dinner slight in a viral TikTok that's accrued over Chelsea's video begins with an idyllic scene: two men out on a canoe together on a beautiful lake. Light shimmers off the waves, and it looks like one of those flashback scenes in a movie where two characters reminisce about better days.

There's just one problem, and it's explained very early on in a text overlay of the clip. On most other days, breaking up this kind of quality time may seem cruel. However, as Chelsea states in the on-screen caption, the two men are "LATE for Thanksgiving dinner."

She adds further context in another caption appended to the clip. "Husbands LATE for Thanksgiving dinner. 'Are you seriously out on the boat?' '…no' 'Are you FISHING?!' '…no.'

Despite Chelsea's significant other distinctly informing her that he isn't fishing, visual evidence strongly suggests otherwise, as it appears that the men are indeed holding fishing rods which they're casting out into the lake.

The TikToker narrates the video while the two men enjoy their time together out on the lake, attempting to hook some fish out on the water. "So there's our husbands, fishing." She pans her camera out to reveal she spotted them through a break in the trees from quite a distance.

Chelsea goes on to state: "They had warning 20 minutes ago that dinner would be ready, okay?" she says this as she begins to walk back off of the porch and back into the house, which sports an inviting, amber glow from the lights inside.

That glow is emanating from a series of candles from a fully dressed table complete with plates, napkins, and what appears to be glasses of red wine. Pumpkins round out the decor, which also includes candelabra of various sizes, holding the lit candles.

She goes on in the clip: "Table is set. Wine is poured." The TikToker continues to walk throughout the house, heading into the kitchen where pans filled with recently cooked, steaming food awaits the men who are out on the lake, fishing.

"Food is hot, growing cold," she pans down a long line of numerous dishes, until she rests the lens on her friend who echoes her disapproval of their dinner time tardiness. "Wives are not happy."

Chelsea takes it a step further: "Wives are p---ed." The video then transitions to Bill Withers' "Just the Two of Us" and a photo of Chelsea and her friend sitting at the table with full plates of food. Following this, the women record themselves toasting their wine glasses before they dig into their grub.

A red text overlay populates the screen that also indicates they went a step further with their revenge. "We locked them out," it reads. Next, she focuses back on the men out on the lake as a sad country song plays. The lyrics intone that the gentleman in question is pining for his lover who presumably left him. "Well I'm gonna miss her / When I get Home."

TikTokers who saw their video supported Chelsea and her friend's decision to dine without their husbands. One person said, "Eat without them..like enjoy yourselves…" Another recommended an entirely different approach: leave their husbands and devote themselves entirely to one another.

"Divorce them, marry each other, and have a happy life with a best friend who matches energy, they can be your boyfriends." Someone else said that their significant others not arriving to the dinner table on time was a blatant sign of disrespect.