Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok

"We Locked Them Out" — Wives Get Back at Husbands Who Were Late for Thanksgiving Dinner

"Eat without them..like enjoy yourselves…"

Mustafa Gatollari - Author
By

Published Nov. 25 2024, 6:45 p.m. ET

Husbands Late for Thanksgiving Dinner, Wives Start Without Them
Source: TikTok | @hellochelsooo

How would you feel if you spent an entire day preparing a holiday meal with a friend, only to have your significant others treat dinner time as a suggestion?

That's what happened with a TikToker named Chelsea (@hellochelsooo) who even tried following up with her man after catching him hanging out with her friend's husband.

Article continues below advertisement

She documented the Thanksgiving dinner slight in a viral TikTok that's accrued over

Chelsea's video begins with an idyllic scene: two men out on a canoe together on a beautiful lake. Light shimmers off the waves, and it looks like one of those flashback scenes in a movie where two characters reminisce about better days.

men fishing
Source: Unsplash
Article continues below advertisement

There's just one problem, and it's explained very early on in a text overlay of the clip. On most other days, breaking up this kind of quality time may seem cruel. However, as Chelsea states in the on-screen caption, the two men are "LATE for Thanksgiving dinner."

She adds further context in another caption appended to the clip. "Husbands LATE for Thanksgiving dinner. 'Are you seriously out on the boat?' '…no' 'Are you FISHING?!' '…no.'

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok | @hellochelsooo

Despite Chelsea's significant other distinctly informing her that he isn't fishing, visual evidence strongly suggests otherwise, as it appears that the men are indeed holding fishing rods which they're casting out into the lake.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker narrates the video while the two men enjoy their time together out on the lake, attempting to hook some fish out on the water. "So there's our husbands, fishing."

She pans her camera out to reveal she spotted them through a break in the trees from quite a distance.

husbands late for thanksgiving dinner
Source: TikTok | @hellochelsooo
Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea goes on to state: "They had warning 20 minutes ago that dinner would be ready, okay?" she says this as she begins to walk back off of the porch and back into the house, which sports an inviting, amber glow from the lights inside.

That glow is emanating from a series of candles from a fully dressed table complete with plates, napkins, and what appears to be glasses of red wine. Pumpkins round out the decor, which also includes candelabra of various sizes, holding the lit candles.

Article continues below advertisement

She goes on in the clip: "Table is set. Wine is poured." The TikToker continues to walk throughout the house, heading into the kitchen where pans filled with recently cooked, steaming food awaits the men who are out on the lake, fishing.

husbands late for thanksgiving dinner
Source: TikTok | @hellochelsooo
Article continues below advertisement

"Food is hot, growing cold," she pans down a long line of numerous dishes, until she rests the lens on her friend who echoes her disapproval of their dinner time tardiness. "Wives are not happy."

Chelsea takes it a step further: "Wives are p---ed." The video then transitions to Bill Withers' "Just the Two of Us" and a photo of Chelsea and her friend sitting at the table with full plates of food. Following this, the women record themselves toasting their wine glasses before they dig into their grub.

Article continues below advertisement

A red text overlay populates the screen that also indicates they went a step further with their revenge. "We locked them out," it reads.

Next, she focuses back on the men out on the lake as a sad country song plays. The lyrics intone that the gentleman in question is pining for his lover who presumably left him. "Well I'm gonna miss her / When I get Home."

husbands late for thanksgiving dinner
Source: TikTok | @hellochelsooo
Article continues below advertisement

TikTokers who saw their video supported Chelsea and her friend's decision to dine without their husbands. One person said, "Eat without them..like enjoy yourselves…"

Another recommended an entirely different approach: leave their husbands and devote themselves entirely to one another.

"Divorce them, marry each other, and have a happy life with a best friend who matches energy, they can be your boyfriends."

Someone else said that their significant others not arriving to the dinner table on time was a blatant sign of disrespect.

"Please tell me you did not reheat the food when they finally showed up. It’s serious disrespect when you take time to prepare a nice meal and they don’t care to be on time," they penned.

What do you think? Is this a major no-no? Or should they just let their husbands come inside and eat when they feel like it and enjoy their own meals on their own time?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Is the Federal Ban Against TikTok Going to Be Enforced in January of 2025?

This Girl Found a Tracking Device Sewn Into the Shein Overalls She Ordered and Folks Are Worried

Remote Worker Blasts "Chat Checks," a Phenomenon that is Driving Those Working from Home Crazy

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.