Home > Viral News > Trending "I Make 'Em Wait" — McDonald’s Worker Ignores Drive-Thru Customers Who "Yell Hello" Before She's Ready A McDonald's worker sparked debate after claiming she makes some customers wait longer. By Distractify Staff Sep. 4 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / iStock

A McDonald's worker sparked debate after claiming she makes some customers wait longer.

Source: TikTok / iStock

A McDonald's worker has sparked debate after claiming that she makes "impatient" customers who pull up to the intercom and immediately yell "hello" wait longer.

Article continues below advertisement

The McDonald's worker claimed that if customers pull up and immediately "yell" in the intercom, she makes them wait longer.

Source: iStock

TikTok user @maccasworkaddict posted a TikTok in which she can be seem dancing to “Wassup Gway” by Famous Sally & YB. Overlayed on the video is a caption which reads: “You can’t keep ignoring the car just because they screamed hello as soon as they got there.”

Although she went on to clarify that she only makes them wait if they "yell."

Source: TikTok

One user commented: "I only say hello as nicely as I can, if I pull up and no one says anything for a few minutes." To which the TikToker replied: "That’s allowed. If you're waiting ages then you can say something."

Article continues below advertisement

Unsurprisingly, the sarcastic TikTok video caused quite the debate in the comments.

Source: TikTok

One McDonalds customer wrote: "How about just saying, 'One second, I'll be right with you.' I say hello because I don't know if they know I'm there."

Article continues below advertisement

Others were more supportive of the TikToker's decision.

Source: TikTok

"I’m a manager and I condone this," one user wrote. In a follow up comment, the manager explained: "If you read it properly ... it says “screamed”. I’m not aiming at people that are really kind and say hello when they pull up. I'm aiming at rude."

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently the practice is quite common.

Source: TikTok

"Each time they say hello I make them wait another 10 seconds," one fellow fast food worker claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

One customer service worker said they can tell who's worked retail based on how they interact with the intercom.

Source: TikTok

"You can tell who has worked in retail and who hasn’t by how they pull up and wait at the speaker," one user added.

Article continues below advertisement

Customers, however, didn't seem to like the practice.

Source: TikTok

"It's McDonald's," one commenter added. "Not a Texas Roadhouse. People usually go when they're in a Hurry. And I'd say "Hello" because I'm not sure if they know I'm there!"

Article continues below advertisement

Another user labelled the practice as "horrible."

Source: TikTok

"The level of customer service and work ethic is horrible," one commenter added. "Can you imagine how healthacare workers feel? Karma is real."

Article continues below advertisement

What do you think?

Source: TikTok