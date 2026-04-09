‘Infantile Name Calling’: George Clooney Slams White House After Acting Jab I think Steven Cheung has never seen a George Clooney movie- or has terrible taste. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 9 2026, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Warner Bros. George Clooney

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has sparked an online feud with actor George Clooney. Clooney accused Donald Trump and his administration of threatening war crimes, prompting Cheung to fire back with "childish" jabs.

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Source: MEGA George Clooney brought up some valid points.

Clooney escalated the exchange, accusing the administration of dodging the war crimes allegation in bad faith. The dispute stemmed from Donald Trump's tweet warning that an "entire civilisation" would be wiped out—comments made before ceasefire talks began between the two countries.

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George Clooney brought receipts to his war crimes allegation

While Steven Cheung tried to dismiss the allegation that Clooney brought forward in the typical crass manner that he is known to call out critics in, George Clooney was much more prepared and classy. Instead of resorting to name-calling, the actor brought up some points that would be more at home in a civilised and serious debate.

George Clooney fired back at the White House after they called his acting a “war crime,” calling it “infantile name calling.” He criticized Trump’s threat to destroy Iran, saying this is a time for serious debate, not insults, as families suffer and tensions rise in the Middle… pic.twitter.com/WSYjAjcA5V — FOLIN TV NEWS (@FOLINTV) April 9, 2026 Source: @FOLINTV Clooney's dig at Trump has made quite some buzz online.

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In a response obtained by Variety, Clooney said: “Families are losing their loved ones. Children have been incinerated. The world’s economy is on a knife’s edge. This is a time for vigorous debate at the highest levels. Not for infantile name calling. I’ll start. A war crime is alleged ‘when there is intent to physically destroy a nation,’ as defined by the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute. What is the administration’s defense? [Besides calling me a failed actor, which I happily agree with having starred in ‘Batman and Robin?’]”

This was the response that Clooney put out to Cheung’s dig about he actor’s acting career, which, whether the Communications Director like it or not, is pretty illustrious, sharing the the screen with other class act talent like Matt Damon and Brad Pitt.

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George Clooney Said That A Line Od Decency Must Not Be Crossed

George Clooney clarified that his criticism of Donald Trump does not target the conservative ideals he represents. “Some say Donald Trump is fine,” he stated. “But if anyone says he wants to end a civilisation, that’s a war crime. You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it.”

Source: MEGA George Clooney