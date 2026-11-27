Influencer Defends Spending $20,000 on Children's Education After Facing Online Criticism By Reese Watson Published Nov. 27 2026, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Ruthless Media

A social media model who once earned just $1 an hour as a teacher has hit back at critics who have questioned her charitable efforts because of her career. Maeurn Smiles has spent more than $20,000 helping disadvantaged children in her native Philippines, providing school supplies to more than 1,000 students and helping renovate a computer lab at her former high school. However, the model said her generosity has been met with criticism from people who disapprove of how she earns a living.

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The backlash began after news of her charitable work gained attention on Facebook. “I woke up one day and I was all over Facebook. I had gone viral,” she said. “I'm just using my money to help people and nothing else.” Smiles, who has more than 3.4 million Instagram followers, grew up in a family that struggled financially. While her relatives could afford basic necessities, they had difficulty covering the cost of her education.

Source: Ruthless Media

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Before pursuing a career as an online content creator, Smiles worked as an English language teacher in the Philippines, earning just $1 an hour. Now earning six figures, she regularly returns to her home village to distribute school supplies, organize Christmas giveaways and support local families. “Education is everything – it’s the foundation for making a better life,” she said. “I want to give children the best education I can by building schools and supplying school equipment like bags and pens, because I never had that growing up.”

Smiles said her initial decision to join OnlyFans was driven by a desire to improve her family's financial circumstances. However, she acknowledged that negative comments about her career can sometimes be difficult to ignore. “Sometimes I go online and look at comments, and it would hurt but then I remember it’s not reality, it’s not my real life, they’re false stories,” she said. “I’m doing something good and I’m not hurting anyone. “OnlyFans is just a tool for me to earn money.”

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Although she does not keep track of every donation, Smiles plans to continue supporting educational projects and helping children whose families face similar financial difficulties to those she experienced growing up. “I knew OnlyFans money would really help my family,” she said. “I’m so proud that it has helped them, and so many local children. “I’ll continue to help as many as possible now that I financially can – even if some people don’t believe me.”