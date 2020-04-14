'The Innocence Files' Shines a Light on Keith Harward's Wrongful Conviction

The Innocence Project was able to track down the actual perpetrator of the crime, one Jerry Crotty, a sailor with a violent criminal record, who is now deceased.

According to The Innocence Project, "Harward is at least the 25th person to have been wrongfully convicted or indicted based at least in part on bite mark evidence." What's more, "there is complete lack of scientific support for claims that a suspect can be identified from an injury on a victim's skin."

These days, the exoneree has become a criminal justice reform advocate. He has been working to educate decision makers, law enforcement and forensic scientists about the need for forensic evidence restrictions and reform in criminal investigations.

In particular, he urges forensic dentists to cease use of bite mark comparison analysis. "In my case there were two odontologists [who were] more than willing to have me murdered by the state," Harward said on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver , in a segment about unreliable forensic practices.

"They were more than willing to say, 'He did it. I said so, and that's the reason why he should die.' And then it was found out that I didn't do it, and all the [real] evidence came out from the woodwork," he continued.

Harward has "not yet" been compensated for his wrongful conviction and more than three decades served behind bars. His story is one of eight that will be featured in The Innocence Files, streaming on Netflix.