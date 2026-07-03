Inside Tara and Zack Woodcox's Messy Public Divorce Tara reportedly requested for a temporary restraining order, fearing Zack could “assault, molest, injure, harass, and bother her.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 3 2026, 8:30 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Tara Woodcox

Health and lifestyle influencer Tara Woodcox has recently drawn attention for developments in her personal life, shifting from her usual wellness, parenting, and fitness content.

Article continues below advertisement

Tara and her husband, Zachary “Zack” Woodcox, are going through divorce proceedings after more than a decade of marriage.

Source: Facebook/tara Woodcox

Article continues below advertisement

The couple's situation became public in January when reports emerged that Tara had officially filed legal paperwork to end the marriage. The filing formally began divorce proceedings after about 14 years together.

"You Are Doing a Phenomenal Job": Fans Support Influencer Tara Woodcox Amid Heated Divorce Battle

Tara reportedly requested a temporary restraining order, fearing he could “assault, molest, injure, harass, and bother her,” and remove their minor children from the jurisdiction of the court or otherwise attempt to conceal their whereabouts.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to the documents reviewed by Daily Mail, she raised specific concerns regarding potential interference with their three children and their shared financial accounts.

Zack responded in an Instagram video, saying, “I haven’t talked to my kids in two months because society is full of (expletive) and you guys have filled the ears of my wife and her family with so much garbage that she’s got like a restraining order out against me.”

Article continues below advertisement

The unfolding legal battle caught many longtime followers off guard. Because the couple had extensive history and their well-established public image as a family-centered brand, the public nature of the divorce caught many followers by surprise.

Article continues below advertisement

Their marriage had been a central part of Tara's public brand. The couple began their relationship at a young age and spent the majority of their twenties building a future together, establishing a home, expanding their family, and balancing parenthood and their careers.

As Tara’s online following grew over the years, followers saw these family milestones through regular social media updates and candid lifestyle content.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple shares three sons. Rather than presenting a picture-perfect image, her content resonated deeply with followers because it highlighted the genuine, day-to-day realities of family life.

The divorce has sparked discussion on social media. Longtime followers have questioned the official timeline of their relationship, the ongoing legal developments of the split, and how the family handles the divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

The filing is not Woodcox’s first attempt to legally end the marriage. She previously filed for divorce in December 2024, though that initial case was ultimately dismissed by a judge in May 2025. In her latest court submission, Woodcox noted that she "didn't go through with it" at that time, though she did not provide any further details regarding her reasoning.

Her followers have shown her support as she deals with the emotional turmoil.

Article continues below advertisement

One comment on her Instagram page reads, “I have the same story.. married with 3 girls and stayed in the marriage for my girls and one day a light switch went off and said I can’t pretend anymore , my girls were probably your boys age and it was the best but hardest decision I have ever made. It was hard being Mom and Dad and stretched thin with them in sports too, people would say to me “ How do you do it”! Well that’s what a single Mom does .. I could write a book for sure .. your doing a great job Tara.”

Article continues below advertisement

A second commentator wrote, “Girlfriend, You are doing a phenomenal job. Perfect is not what we should strive for, you are REAL and this will benefit your boys. Keep your heart in Jesus, he never fails us. A minute at a time, sometimes a second at a time. You’re doing it.”

Another follower chimed in, saying, “From what I can see, Tara, is that your boys love you fiercely. Lean on that and know that they will always have your back too. You’re their super hero.”