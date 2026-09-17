Inside the Label: How Prodogi Formulated a Cleaner Way to Care for Your Dog's Teeth By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 17 2026, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: Progodi

Prodogi may be the first vet-formulated dog dental strip on the market that delivers real oral health support without adding a single hidden calorie to a dog's daily diet. That's a rare claim in a category dominated by treats, and it's why Dr. Steve Mehler, veterinary specialist and co-founder of Prodogi, spent as much time deciding what to leave out of the formula as what to put in.

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"Anywhere we can make a dent in the obesity epidemic matters," Dr. Mehler says. "We were focused on oral health, not weight loss, but one of our goals was to take every beneficial ingredient we know supports oral health without adding to the obesity problem that's already out of control." Dr. Mehler calls it guilt-free oral health: a dental strip formulated to support a dog's teeth without contributing to its weight.

Most dog owners never flip over the bag their dog's daily dental chew comes in. If they did, many would find fine print recommending they cut back their dog's regular food to make room for the treat they just gave it. A typical dental chew can account for 10 to 20 percent of a dog's daily caloric intake, and for smaller dogs, that share climbs even higher, Dr. Mehler says. More than 60 percent of dogs in the United States are overweight or obese, a rate that tracks closely with the human obesity epidemic.

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The consequences carry over just as closely: chronic inflammation, osteoarthritis, heart disease, kidney disease and cancer. One long-term study found obese dogs live roughly two years less than lean, breed and age matched dogs. The gap starts with how pet owners think about supplements. In human nutrition, a supplement rarely raises a calorie question. Vitamins come as pills or powders, not as something dense enough to need its own asterisk.

Dogs don't have that same category. Once dental chews entered the market formatted as treats, owners extended the same assumption: healthy meaning harmless. The format itself, a treat rather than a pill, comes loaded with calories a supplement never would. The fine print backs it up. Many mainstream dental chews carry an instruction, printed directly on the bag, to reduce a dog's regular food intake to offset the added calories. It's a detail most owners can verify themselves the next time they reach for the bag.

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Prodogi's answer was to formulate a clean label directly into the product, meaning no filler agents, no reliance on ultra-processed ingredients and no meaningful caloric load. "There is a lack of filler agents in general," Dr. Mehler says. "Every ingredient, even the inactive ones, has a purpose in making this product work."

The clean label commitment also steers clear of an emerging concern in pet nutrition called advanced glycation end products, or AGEs. These compounds form when proteins and carbohydrates are exposed to high heat and pressure during manufacturing, and they've been linked to inflammatory reactions in the body. "The movement in human nutrition, and in veterinary nutrition, is away from ultra-processed, highly processed foods and treats," Dr. Mehler says. "The ingredients can be natural, but if they go through high temperature, high pressure cooking, you're still creating those compounds."

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It's part of why Dr. Mehler is careful with the term all-natural, a label he still uses but doesn't lean on. "It's so overused and misused, and there aren't true definitions of what it actually means in the nutrition space," he says. Removing fillers without losing effectiveness took a different kind of engineering. Prodogi's active ingredients are encapsulated using a technology Dr. Mehler describes as a protective barrier around each ingredient, preventing dilution during processing and allowing higher concentrations to reach the finished strip.

The dental strip itself is designed thin, with a wide surface area, to maximize distribution through slow-dissolve technology. Even in the small amounts a dog might swallow, it adds no meaningful calories. Formulation wasn't the only place a clean label had to hold up. Shelf life claims vary widely across the supplement industry and are lightly regulated, Dr. Mehler says, so Prodogi addressed ingredient preservation through packaging instead.

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Each strip is sealed in its own individual foil wrapper, protecting the active ingredients from light and air exposure between doses. "An individually wrapped daily dose is the best way to preserve the quality of a product," Dr. Mehler says. "You don't have to worry that by the time you get to a dose near the end of the box, you've lost any of those ingredients."

Every ingredient in the clean label formula plays a defined role in supporting oral health, Dr. Mehler says, contributing to healthy teeth and gums and supporting normal periodontal function. The approach builds on the company-sponsored clinical testing behind Prodogi's original dental strip formulation, which measured meaningful reductions in plaque-causing bacteria and breath-odor compounds over two weeks of daily use.

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Periodontal disease itself is worth understanding on its own terms, separate from any single product, Dr. Mehler says. Chronic inflammation and infection in the mouth has been linked to health issues elsewhere in the body over time. That's part of why he encourages owners to pay attention to their dog's oral health long before a veterinarian raises it at a checkup.

When asked to describe Prodogi's approach in a single sentence, Dr. Mehler points to who created the formula in the first place rather than any one ingredient. "This was founded by, and developed by, a veterinarian with over 20 years of clinical experience," he says. "We know what we need a formula to do, and we know it has to be safe for dogs managing other chronic conditions later in life, because we've seen that whole picture play out in practice."