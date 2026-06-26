Inside Tom Sandoval's Bitter Split After He Accuses Girlfriend and Her Father of Attacking Him Tom Sandoval was granted a temporary restraining order against his ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson and her father following an alleged physical altercation earlier this month. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 26 2026, 5:40 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval, 44, was granted a temporary restraining order June 25 against his ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, 33, and her father, J. Will Robinson, following an alleged physical altercation earlier this month.

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The altercation allegedly left Sandoval with injuries on his neck and ear. Victoria Robinson was arrested on charges of intimate partner battery and was released in less than a day on a bond.

The Alleged Assault

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the alleged assault took place June 3 after Sandoval and Robinson returned to their Los Angeles home from a night out at a local bar. Sandoval said in the filing that he was verbally arguing with Robinson when he noticed she was filming him on her phone. When he confronted her about it, he alleged that J. Will Robinson lunged at him, leading Sandoval to retreat to a guest bedroom.

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TMZ reports #TomSandoval’s girlfriend Victoria was arrested & he filed a restraining order against her after her arrest.



He claims he was verbally & physically abused by her after a night of drinking. He says he was having an argument with her & noticed her recording him, and… pic.twitter.com/TWDMrwiobi — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) June 25, 2026

According to the filing, J. Will Robinson then "punched a large hole" in the bedroom door and stuck his face through it, threatening Sandoval. Victoria Robinson then allegedly struck Sandoval in the face and head, causing his vision to blur. Sandoval called the police, who arrested Victoria Robinson for corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, according to E! News.

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In his filing, Sandoval stated, "I am gravely concerned for my safety and well-being, and I need to regain access and control over my home, vehicle and belongings." The judge granted the temporary restraining order and ordered both Victoria and J. Will Robinson to vacate the property.

Sandoval also alleged a broader pattern of abuse throughout the relationship. He cited a May 14 incident in which Robinson allegedly struck him in the face, and accused her of placing an Apple AirTag in his car to track his movements and hacking into his phone and social media accounts. He also alleged that J. Will Robinson was "intoxicated on a daily basis" during his time living in the home.

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Victoria Robinson's Father Disputes Sandoval's Account

J. Will Robinson provided a different account to TMZ. "The DA did not file the case for a reason," he said. "I lifted Tom off of my daughter because he was overpowering and twisting her arm and trying to take her phone aggressively after yelling at us in a very aggressive and threatening manner." He also claimed the home is in Victoria's name, not Sandoval's, and said it was he who called the police that night.

Newly surfaced video appears to show Tom Sandoval pushing his ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson’s father into a lit fire pit during a heated confrontation. pic.twitter.com/WS7VWff1J2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 26, 2026

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A video from what appears to be a security camera, obtained by TMZ, shows Sandoval and J. Will Robinson in an argument on a patio, with Victoria Robinson nearby. Neither party has publicly commented on the video's full context.

A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for July 16th.