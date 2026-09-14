Inside Tyler Riches’ Rise as a Financial Content Creator By Distractify Staff Updated Sept. 14 2026, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Tyler Riches

Tyler Riches entered the cryptocurrency market at a young age, later taught himself day trading through online educational videos, and eventually began creating accessible trading content to help others learn. As of today, Tyler is described as a day trader, entrepreneur, and financial content creator.

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Through TJR, he has built what he describes as a large educational trading platform alongside a substantial cross-platform audience. His journey brings together self-education, entrepreneurship, financial independence and a commitment to teaching others.

It Started With Learning

Prior to creating his own trading content, Tyler was learning through online educational videos. He entered the cryptocurrency market at a young age and later taught himself day trading through those resources. After developing his skills, he began creating accessible trading content to help others learn. With the start of this trading content, Tyler's audience grew rapidly.

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Source: Tyler Riches

Building Across Multiple Platforms

Tyler reports a substantial cross-platform audience that includes approximately 1 million subscribers on YouTube, 2 million followers on Instagram, and 2 million followers on TikTok. He also describes himself as the world's largest day-trading creator. Tyler's account describes an entrepreneurial journey in which self-taught trading skills eventually became the foundation for accessible educational content and a large trading platform.

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More Than Becoming a Content Creator

Tyler identifies building a large educational trading platform as one of his most significant accomplishments. After developing his own trading skills, he began creating accessible content designed to help others learn through his TikTok and other channels.

Making Trading Easier to Approach

According to Tyler, day trading is one of the most valuable skills a person can learn. He wants to teach it in a simple, approachable way so more people have the opportunity to improve their lives. This goal reflects the progression from Tyler teaching himself through online educational videos to creating accessible trading content for others. He now wants to bring that education to a wider global audience.

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Source: Tyler Riches

The Story Behind the Digital Success

The online numbers don't reveal the entire story about Tyler. He also worked for DoorDash and lived independently during college, while learning to trade. He worked for DoorDash to cover rent and pay down a bank balance of approximately - $2,000. Sometimes Tyler had to ask customers for cash tips to pay for gas and continue making deliveries. He also had trouble affording his meals and described occasionally keeping the final delivery order as his dinner. Meanwhile, his family was hoping he would remain in college and pursue a traditional 9-to-5 career. Tyler eventually decided to pursue trading full-time.

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Source: Tyler Riches

His decision to leave college led to approximately two years of family conflict, during which he had to become self-reliant, generate his own income and create an independent path. After achieving early success in cryptocurrency, he left college and moved to Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico, which he says became a major turning point in his life and career.

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Turning Independence Into Entrepreneurship

Those experiences are a key part of Tyler's perspective on personal responsibility and self-belief. His journey to building TJR combines his early involvement in cryptocurrency, self-taught day-trading skills, content creation and entrepreneurship. His experience taught him that external doubt does not determine a person's future and that persistence, self-belief and personal responsibility matter most.

The Next Target Is Much Bigger

Tyler doesn't see his current audience as the end goal. He’s said that his aim is to hit 10 million followers on each of YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. His primary market is the United States, and he also has a significant audience in Europe. His future ambitions are focused on reaching a global audience.