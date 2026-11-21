Instagram Model Miranda Reveals Whether She'd Ever Date a Reality TV Bad Boy By Reese Watson Published Nov. 20 2026, 9:32 p.m. ET Source: Miranda

With reality TV's most notorious bachelors continuing to find their way back onto our screens, it raises an interesting question. Would you knowingly date a guy with a bad-boy reputation? Miranda isn't necessarily ruling it out. “I'm not saying no just because a guy was the villain on a reality show,” the Instagram model said. “But I'm also not trying to end up as somebody's next reunion storyline.”

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Her take comes as Harry Jowsey trades the search for a wife for a shot at $250,000 on Hulu's The Mob. The Parker Posey-hosted competition premiered Monday, Oct. 26, just two months after the heated Let's Marry Harry reunion revealed that Jowsey and final pick Amber Mozo had split. Jowsey, for his part, insists his bad-boy days are behind him. In a July interview with Us Weekly, the 29-year-old Too Hot to Handle alum acknowledged leaning into that reputation in the past but said it no longer reflected who he was.

Source: Miranda

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Miranda has her own way of sizing up a guy's dating history. “I pay attention to how a guy talks about his exes,” she said. “If every single one of them was supposedly crazy, I'm going to start doing the math.” The 28-year-old is no stranger to being in front of a camera herself. She's built a following through modeling and dance videos, and in 2025, she made her Miami Swim Week runway debut for Moxy Swim. The show also featured former WWE star Mandy Rose, model Sierra Skye and influencer Noelle Leyva.

Not everyone shares her open mind, though. Holly Madison, who rose to fame on The Girls Next Door, told In Touch that she was “not attracted to the kind of guy who wants to be on TV.” “My type is more like businessmen,” she added. Of course, reality TV has never had a shortage of bad boys. Jax Taylor spent years stirring up drama on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, while Scott Disick has been surprisingly candid about his own behavior on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.