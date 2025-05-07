President Trump Seems to Think That NHL Superstar Alex Ovechkin Is Canadian — Is He? Alex Ovechkin has a picture of himself standing next to Vladimir Putin. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 7 2025, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

History was made on April 6, 2025, when Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin broke a record previously held by Wayne Gretzky. In a game against the New York Islanders, Alex scored his 895th goal, making him the NHL's all-time leading scorer. Although the historic game was not played in Washington, D.C., the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., was packed with Capitals fans. Obviously, Alex's family was there, but the Great One himself was watching Alex nudge him off the top of the pyramid.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were overjoyed by the record-breaking goal, but many were confused by one particular attendee. FBI Director Kash Patel was sitting next to Wayne as he watched his legacy crumble. Speaking of Canada, a few weeks later, they elected a new prime minister who popped down to Washington in order to meet with President Trump in May 2025. During this meeting, the president kind of suggested that Alex Ovechkin is Canadian. Well, is he? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Ovechkin is not Canadian.

Alex Ovechkin is not Canadian and, in fact, is so Russian that his Instagram profile picture is of the hockey player grinning next to Vladimir Putin. Before he was drafted to play for the Washington Capitals in 2004, Alex played for Dynamo Moscow, which is part of the Russian Super League. He started in 2001 at the age of 16 and spent four seasons with them.

The NHL superstar was born in Moscow to two Soviet-era athletes. Alex's mother played for the Soviet Union women's national basketball team and went on to win two Olympic gold medals, per Biography.com. His father, Mikhail Ovechkin, played professional soccer before an injury ended his career. His family is about as Russian as one can get.

Article continues below advertisement

Regarding Alex's cozy picture with Russian president Vladimir Putin, the hockey player has not been shy about his support of the politician. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Alex was asked by the Capitals to make a statement, per the CBC. "Please, no more war. It doesn't matter who's in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries." When asked if he supported Putin, Alex replied, "Well, he's my president. Like, I am Russian, right?"

Article continues below advertisement

What did President Trump say about Alex Ovechkin?

Prime Minister Mark Carney visited with President Trump mere days after he was elected. It was bound to be a tense situation given how often the president has commented on making Canada the 51st state in America. Who could have predicted that the most awkward statement would be about Alex Ovechkin's citizenship?