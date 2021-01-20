Is Doja Cat Leaving TikTok For Good? Here's Everything We Know

Is Doja Cat Leaving TikTok For Good? Here's Everything We KnowBy Tatayana Yomary
We can all agree that social media comes with its own rulebook. While there are many platforms available that allow us to connect with friends, family, and our favorite celebrities, the social tool comes with its downsides. And for celebrities, one wrong move can lead to their next controversy, or the demise of their career.
That said, many people have been wondering, “Is Doja Cat leaving TikTok?” While the “Best Friend” pop star is no stranger to criticisms online, it seems as though she may be leaving the social app behind. Here’s everything we know.
So, is Doja Cat really leaving TikTok?
There’s a reason why it’s said that you should be careful with what you post on social media. Not only can it come back and haunt you, but it can stir up some drama. And in the case of Doja Cat (real name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini), her latest TikTok posts have led to consistent trolling.
As a result, she now wants to take a step back from the app altogether.
“I’m not comfortable making Tik Toks anymore,” she tweeted. “I feel like something is wrong with me. Y’all got me, ending with a confused face emoji.”
This tweet was made after the star realized people were leaving hateful and rude comments on her posts. Fans quickly reached out to share their support, while others begged the star to continue posting on TikTok despite the drama.
i’m not comfortable making tik toks anymore i feel like something is wrong w me. y’all got me. :/— loved era (@DojaCat) January 19, 2021
"I'm sorry that there r people in the world who think spreading hate and rude comments on posts is OK. I'm sorry that u even gotta see that, it's messed up but we love u," one fan tweeted. Another agreed, adding, "Ur actual fans love ur TikToks. Don't stop doing them."
While Doja appreciated the support from her fans, she went on to blame herself and say that she's past her breaking point.
It's really my dumbass fault cuz I put myself out there to be made fun of anyway but it's just reached a point for me personally so I'm done with the funny s--t," she wrote.
"Y'all can me fun of my music n my performances cuz those not meant to be a joke and I'll feel better about that."
Unfortunately, Doja Cat is no stranger to controversy on social media.
While most people make it a point to stay away from controversy, it seems as if the rise of Doja’s career has been filled with a few incidents. Doja was canceled and then uncanceled after fans combed through her old tweets and discovered that she has used homophobic slurs in the past.
In a since deleted tweet from 2015, Doja Cat allegedly used the homophobic slur to refer to Odd Future members Tyler, the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt. She issued a since-deleted statement on Twitter that defended her use of the term, that catapulted the controversy and broadcasted the slur to a wider audience.
Not to mention, the entertainer found herself in the middle of another controversy in May 2020. The LA Times reported that videos surfaced of Doja participating in alt-right chat rooms, where she made sexual comments to men who were reportedly white supremacists.
“I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously,” she wrote in a deleted Instagram post. “I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward."
She continued, “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child,” she added. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.”
Plus, the star also came under fire yet again for a 2015 song titled “Dindu Nuffin," where social media users thought the song mocked the death of Sandra Bland, a Black woman who died in police custody in 2015.
“As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience,” Doja Cat explained. “It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.”
While it does seem that Doja is always on the receiving end of backlash, it would be a loss to the TikTok community if she does step away from the platform. Her fun and down-to-earth demeanor is one that her fans love, so hopefully she will grace the social app with videos in the future.