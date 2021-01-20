Is Doja Cat Leaving TikTok For Good? Here's Everything We Know

We can all agree that social media comes with its own rulebook. While there are many platforms available that allow us to connect with friends, family, and our favorite celebrities, the social tool comes with its downsides. And for celebrities, one wrong move can lead to their next controversy, or the demise of their career.

That said, many people have been wondering, “Is Doja Cat leaving TikTok?” While the “Best Friend” pop star is no stranger to criticisms online, it seems as though she may be leaving the social app behind. Here’s everything we know.

So, is Doja Cat really leaving TikTok?

There’s a reason why it’s said that you should be careful with what you post on social media. Not only can it come back and haunt you, but it can stir up some drama. And in the case of Doja Cat (real name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini), her latest TikTok posts have led to consistent trolling. As a result, she now wants to take a step back from the app altogether.

“I’m not comfortable making Tik Toks anymore,” she tweeted. “I feel like something is wrong with me. Y’all got me, ending with a confused face emoji.” This tweet was made after the star realized people were leaving hateful and rude comments on her posts. Fans quickly reached out to share their support, while others begged the star to continue posting on TikTok despite the drama.

"I'm sorry that there r people in the world who think spreading hate and rude comments on posts is OK. I'm sorry that u even gotta see that, it's messed up but we love u," one fan tweeted. Another agreed, adding, "Ur actual fans love ur TikToks. Don't stop doing them."

While Doja appreciated the support from her fans, she went on to blame herself and say that she's past her breaking point.

It's really my dumbass fault cuz I put myself out there to be made fun of anyway but it's just reached a point for me personally so I'm done with the funny s--t," she wrote.

"Y'all can me fun of my music n my performances cuz those not meant to be a joke and I'll feel better about that."