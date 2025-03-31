Is Elon Musk Leaving DOGE? The DOGEfather Could Be Out as Early as May 2025 “Unless this exercise is successful, the ship of America will sink. That’s why we’re doing it.” By Ivy Griffith Published March 30 2025, 8:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Fox News

Since storming into Washington, D.C., at the head of a team from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk has become one of the most instantly divisive figures in the world. Perhaps even eclipsing his friend, President Donald Trump.

But at the end of March 2025, rumors began circulating that Elon was planning to step down from DOGE and move on to other projects. So is it true? Is Elon Musk Musk leaving DOGE? Here's what we know about the billionaire's plans for DOGE.

Is Elon Musk leaving DOGE? He seems to feel as though his job is done.

In an interview with Fox News, Elon sat down to explain the goals of DOGE and his plans for the department moving forward. While surrounded by employees of the mysterious DOGE, Elon shared that he always had his eyes on a 130-day window that is closing in May 2025.

In May, Elon will be stepping down from DOGE. Elon shared that he believes he and his colleagues were engaging in a "revolution." But, he added, "I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion within that time frame." The goal, according to the billionaire, was to reduce the "waste and fraud by $4 billion a day, every day, seven days a week." And so far, Elon added, "we are succeeding."

His thoughts on the cuts include the idea that “The government is not efficient, and there is a lot of waste and fraud, so we feel confident that a 15% reduction can be done without affecting any of the critical government services." Elon mused, “Unless this exercise is successful, the ship of America will sink. That’s why we’re doing it.” And despite criticism, Elon says that the department is working within the scope of the Constitution.

Elon spooked people by promising to "go after" detractors of Tesla, so will that continue post-Washington?

However, he stepped a little outside of the directive of DOGE to tackle his frustration with those who have targeted his unrelated company, Tesla, and air their feelings. In the months during which Elon worked with Trump to slash government programs and run roughshod over federal agencies, people took out their apparent anger and disgust on Tesla.

Tesla cars were vandalized and people allegedly firebombed them to show their frustration for Elon's presence in Washington, as they criticized him for being an unelected agent with seemingly carte blanche power. And while speaking with Fox, Elon said that he believed the people committing those acts were simply reacting to propaganda.

While pointing two fingers like a gun, Elon promised to "go after" those behind the propaganda, admitting that the hate towards Tesla was taking its toll on both him and those employed with the company.