If You've Been Dying For a List of Those TikTok Italian Brainrot Animals, You're in Luck Grab your pen and paper, we're going for a ride down the water slide of weirdness.

There was a time when TikTok was an extension of Vine, designed for short videos showcasing people's humor, talent, art, or otherwise creative endeavors. These days, it seems to be more of a compendium of the weirdest parts of humanity. This isn't a bad thing if you ask our bored brains on a Tuesday evening.

Perhaps among the weirdest of the weird is something known as the "Italian brainrot animals." Confused? You can join the club, which is extensive and includes pretty much everyone over the age of 25. But in order to break it down and help you understand exactly what these bizarro creatures are, we've compiled a list of the "Italian brainrot animals" you want to know. Grab your pen and paper, we're going for a ride down the water slide of weirdness.

Here's a list of those "Italian brainrot animals" you need to stay on top of the trend.

To get into this, we have to take a quick trip down memory lane to the origin of the very first Italian brainrot animal: Tralalero Tralala. He's a shark wearing shoes. Still with us? Well, buckle up. It only gets weirder from here. These AI-generated animals are taking over the brainrot side of TikTok with creative, AI-generated skits, which means you'll probably come across a few of them soon if you haven't already.

Here's a list of the most important ones and the characteristics they're known for: 1. Tralalero Tralala: As mentioned, this is a shark wearing shoes. He's often portrayed as the protagonist of any Italian brainrot animal videos, and it's easy to look into his vacant soulless eyes and see why so many people love him. 2. Bombardiro Crocodile: He's a crocodile in a suit. We're not really sure why Bombardiro often gets portrayed as the bad guy, but he is often confused for the ultra-round crocodile, Glorbo. 3. Tripi Tropi: Cat shrimp. That is all.

4. Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur: This one is likely to appear in a video alongside Tralalero, and it's a baseball bat carrying a baseball bat. And it wears shoes. In one video, he sleeps with Tralalero's girlfriend, who happens to be a curvaceous teacup. Remember: brainrot. 5. Gangster Footera: We're not exactly sure what this one is, but it's suspiciously shaped and wearing street clothes. 6. Bombini Guzini: You know how some people think birds are government drones? Well, this one skips the middleman and mixes a goose with a fighter jet or a bomber.

The list is basically endless, as new Italian brainrot animals are spawning in on the daily. But another to be aware of is Tim Cheese: the occasionally evil mouse-headed suit thing that frequently complicates the life of our hero, Tralalero. It may not make a whole lot of sense, or any sense at all, but it all comes from one original source.

Where did the Italian brainrot animals come from?

We don't know why people decided to create so many different variations of the animals, but we do know where the original, Tralalero Tralala, came from. Unfortunately, the user who created the OG is no longer on TikTok after being banned, but the dream has lived on.

It all started with a rant in Italian, later set to the beat of Shakira's "Waka Waka" or Camila Cabello's "Havana." The Italian reads, "Tralalero Tralala, porco dio e porco Allah. Ero con il mio fottuto figlio merdardo a giocare a Fortnite, quando a un punto arriva mia nonna, Ornella Leccacappella, a avvisarci che quello stronzo di Burger ci aveva invitato a cena per mangiare un purè di cazzi."

It's a little too graphic to repeat in English, but suffice it to say it's about someone's grandmother interrupting his Fortnite session. It's not clear why this sound byte became attached to the shark with shoes or why it grew into such an AI-generated phenomenon of other animals wearing human clothing, but here we are.

