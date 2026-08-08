It’s 2026 and We Still Hate LED Lights but What’s Being Done? By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 8 2026, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock LED Lights

Most drivers have a story about how they’re driving late at night, exhausted from work, and suddenly, a blinding light makes it difficult to see. In many cases, blindness irritates your eyes for a moment, but you safely drive away from the car without incident. However, there are some cases where that bright light can cause an accident.

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Ventura sits between the Cañada del Diablo valley and the Santa Barbara Channel, which leaves a lot of areas covered by the natural landscape. Rural areas aren’t as maintained as heavily crossed roads like more city areas. All this creates the perfect storm for an accident. If you find yourself injured because of poor rural roads and blinding LED lights, meeting with a personal injury lawyer in Ventura like Vaziri Law can be a great help in getting you the compensation you deserve.

What is Personal Injury?

Personal injury is when you are hurt physically, mentally, or emotionally by an accident caused by the negligent actions of another party. This may be a broken leg from a car accident caused by a distracted driver, or a head injury from falling down poorly lit stairs in an apartment complex. In order to bring a personal injury claim, the injury must result in economic and noneconomic damages. In other words, the injury must have cost you something financially to be a viable claim.

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Economic Damages

Economic damages are losses that have tangible value such as medical bills, future treatment, and lost wages. In a personal injury case, lawyers help you recover the cost of an accident by using your receipts to make your case. This is why any attorney will ask you to keep a detailed record of all expenses in relation to accident recovery.

Non-Economic Damages

Non-economic damages are harder to prove in court. This is because there isn’t a quantifiable value to someone’s life and what they bring into the lives of those around them. When suing for non-economic damages, a court must consider the age and health of the victim as well as the financial value they brought into a household. These damages also include emotional distress such as PTSD, depression, and other ailments.

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This is why it’s important to document any mental or emotional changes after an accident. The earlier you start a mental health record, the easier it will be for your team to prove these damages in court.

What Determines Liability?

The keyword in any personal injury case is negligence. If a party owed a victim a duty of care, then the party would be found negligent in their actions. For example, all drivers share a duty of care on the road. All drivers must follow traffic laws and keep their vehicles maintained to help keep the road safe for other drivers and pedestrians.

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If you’re on the road, ignoring safety protocols like driving under the influence, texting, speeding, or running red lights can lead to a greater percentage of liability than the other parties involved in an accident.

If a party is found negligent, then they are liable for damages. However, determining liability is much more complicated. In California, personal injury lawyers follow comparative liability. This law states that all parties involved in an accident can hold some percentage of blame. This liability is determined using the evidence brought towards the insurance adjusters and lawyers.

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How Can LED Lights Cause Liability?

In many cases, they don’t. LED lights have been found to be perfectly fine by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) despite negative public sentiment. Just because the IIHS says they’re fine, doesn’t mean that they don’t inconvenience the public while driving. While car manufacturers like Mercedes think stronger LED lights are a bonus, most people refuse to drive with their high beams on out of respect for other drivers. Remember: turn down the brights when another driver approaches from the opposite direction.

Driver Concerns

In many cases, the owner of the high beams will not be held liable for blinding other drivers. In the United States, these lights are found to be perfectly fine despite the court of public opinion saying otherwise.

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Despite what highway safety organizations say about LED lights, people actively talk about strategies to lessen the stinging strain on their eyes. These tips include avoiding driving at night, tinting your windows, and/or wearing sunglasses or other eye shields while driving at night.

However, insurance companies will prefer it if you slow down and pull over to the side of the road if you are blinded by LED lights. If you do not, you may be found liable for any damage that comes from an accident. The only time a driver would be found liable for negligence would be if they flashed their lights on and off in a fit of road rage. In this case, a personal injury lawyer in California, like at Vaziri Law, can help you protect your rights.

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What’s Being Done?

There is no shortage of petitions to get LED lights removed from car manufacturers. However, there hasn’t been any serious movement from government agencies and insurance boards.