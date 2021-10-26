What Do We Know About Jake Cefolia's Family? Missing United Exec's Body Was Recently Found

There are a few known details about what Jake Cefolia's family situation was like ahead of his disappearance. Jake — who lived in Elmhust, Ill. — was not married at the time of his death, but reportedly had a girlfriend in San Francisco.

The United executive shared two kids — a boy and a girl — with his ex-wife Kristine Cefolia. Little is known about who their children are outside of a few old snapshots of them that Jake shared on Instagram , but from all accounts, they are described as twins and also now teenagers in 2021. Neither child's name has ever been revealed publicly.

Per NBC Chicago, ahead of his disappearance, Jake approached Kristine with the notion of reconciling their relationship.

Sadly, authorities announced on Oct. 24, 2021, that Jake's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill. Though the cause and manner of death is still being investigated, he was reportedly found hanging from a tree by a belt.