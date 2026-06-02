Jaykishan Parwani Is Building Competition-Ready Cricketers and Strengthening Youth Cricket in the United States A professional cricketer and elite coach is developing young players through structured training, match awareness, and a long view of cricket growth in the U.S. By Reese Watson Published June 2 2026, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Star Sports US

Jaykishan Parwani has spent more than fifteen years in cricket as both a professional cricketer and an elite coach, and that dual background shapes the way he teaches the game. He does not approach coaching as a matter of energy or encouragement alone. He approaches it as a matter of preparation, structure, and standards. His work in the United States is centered on one goal: building young cricketers who are not only skilled, but ready to perform in competitive environments and contribute to the long-term growth of the sport.

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A player can look sharp in a net session and still struggle in a live match. A team can have talent and still lose because it cannot read pressure, adapt to conditions, or make disciplined decisions. Parwani builds training around those realities. His coaching connects technical development, game awareness, and player discipline in a way that prepares athletes for higher levels of cricket rather than short-term performance alone.

“Talent is the entry point,” he says. “Discipline is what keeps you in the game when it gets difficult.”

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A Coach Whose Impact Shows Up in Other Careers

Parwani developed his foundation in India, where he grew as a competitive cricketer and began mentoring younger players early in his career. Coaching quickly became a serious part of his work, not a secondary role. He recognized that player development required more than teaching isolated skills. It required helping players build habits, understand situations, and perform consistently over time.

“I loved playing,” he says. “I also loved helping someone unlock a skill they thought they could not learn.”

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His coaching impact can be seen in the progression of players who moved into higher levels of the game. Monank Patel, captain of the United States national team, and Axar Patel, one of India’s leading international all-rounders, are among the athletes connected to his mentorship and technical guidance. That kind of progression reflects a coaching foundation built on trust, standards, and sustained development.

“When a player levels up, the standard rises,” he says. “You have to keep earning trust through the work.”

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Building a Training Culture in Philadelphia

Parwani moved to the United States in 2022 and continued working within a cricket landscape that is developing rapidly through youth academies, Minor League Cricket, and Major League Cricket. His role in that system has become increasingly important because his work is directly tied to player readiness, regional selection, and youth performance outcomes.

He is now associated with MLC Academy Philadelphia LLC, where he serves as a coach and mentor. His focus includes advanced batting techniques, bowling strategies, match awareness, and professional discipline. He is also the Head Coach and Team Selector for the Philly Crushers U13 team, where he implemented a structured, performance-driven system designed to prepare players for competitive pathways rather than casual participation.

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The results are measurable. Under his coaching system, the Philly Crushers U13 became champions in the Junior Cricket League in 2026 and later captured the Warhawks Championship 2026. The team reached the Top 8 in the AMLC Elite Junior Championship in 2025 and the Top 4 in the Virginia Premier League . In March 2026, Parwani was also involved in on-field coaching during the U11 Warhawks Tournament, where the team won the championship. These outcomes reflect not only team success but the consistency of his continued involvement in youth competition and development across age groups.

“Kids can handle structure,” he says. “They usually want it. They want to know what good looks like.” That connection between coaching method and player results is one of the clearest strengths of Parwani’s work in the United States. His contribution is not limited to individual improvement. It extends into the broader youth cricket structure by helping players move into stronger competitive pipelines and preparing them for regional and national opportunities.

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NAYCA Results That Point to Player Readiness

One of the strongest indicators of that impact is regional selection through the North Atlantic Youth Cricket Association, which oversees competitive youth cricket development across the North Atlantic region of the United States. Parwani has developed multiple athletes who advanced into those elite pathways. Eight to nine players were selected for the NAYCA Zonal Tournament. Five to six players were selected for the NAYCA Regional Tournament. His U13 team also secured a first-place championship title in the NAYCA U13 Tournament against leading regional academies.

Source: Star Sports US

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The achievement is notable within the broader scale of youth cricket participation in the United States. In the 2025 North American Youth Cricket Association tournament, the U13B division featured 24 competitive teams, representing a highly competitive and diverse talent pool. Under the coaching of Jaykishan Parwani, the team secured the U13B Championship title, emerging as winners among all participating teams.

The North American Youth Cricket Association tournaments in 2025 and 2026 collectively highlight the rapid growth and large-scale participation of youth cricket in the United States. The 2026 season featured a total of 138 teams across multiple competitive divisions, including U11, U13, U15, and U17 categories, with 42 teams in U11, 48 teams in U13, 36 teams in U15, and 12 teams in U17. With each team comprising approximately 11 to 15 players, the tournament engaged an estimated 1,500 to over 2,000 young cricketers.

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The 2026 North American Youth Cricket Association tournament, currently underway, features a total of 138 teams across multiple divisions, including U11A (16), U11B (26), U13A (24), U13B (24), U15A (18), U15B (18), and U17 (12). With each team comprising approximately 11 to 15 players, the tournament is engaging an estimated 1,500 to over 2,000 young cricketers, reflecting the growing scale and competitiveness of youth cricket in the United States.

Those outcomes reflect a direct connection between his coaching approach, player readiness, and advancement into higher competitive systems. His emphasis on technical precision, game intelligence, match simulation, situational awareness, and accountability is designed to produce players who can sustain performance over time. “I do not want a player who looks good for two overs,” he says. “I want a player who stays calm for forty.”

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Why the Sweep Shot Is Part of His Signature

One of the techniques Parwani is especially known for teaching is the sweep shot, a demanding batting stroke that requires timing, balance, and strong decision-making. He uses it not only as a technical skill, but also as a way to develop composure and reading ability under pressure. “The sweep is a test,” he says. “You have to be stable. You have to read the bowler. You have to commit.”

He also teaches players to adapt to American playing conditions. Larger grounds and heavier pitches require a more strategic batting approach, stronger strike rotation, and better fitness. His coaching makes those adjustments central rather than optional. “A lot of players want one big shot,” he says. “I want them to value the single that keeps the innings alive.”

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Still Competing, Still Proving

Parwani continues to compete as a professional cricketer, which strengthens his credibility as a coach. He was selected through the Minor League Cricket Domestic Draft in 2025 to represent the Philadelphians. During the 2025 season, he earned 17 Man of the Match awards, three MVP awards, two championship titles, and three runner-up finishes. His active playing career helps keep his coaching grounded in current match pressure and performance demands. “If I ask you to do something under stress, I should understand that stress,” he says. “Playing keeps me honest.”

A Long View That Points to 2028

His long-term vision is tied to the future of cricket in the United States. He sees real potential for the country to produce world-class cricketers and compete at the highest levels, especially with cricket returning to the Olympic stage in 2028. His role in that future is clear. He is building players, standards, and systems that contribute to a stronger pathway for youth development in American cricket. “You do not build national teams by accident,” he says. “You build them through systems and coaching that do not cut corners.”

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Parwani’s work is ultimately about more than winning youth tournaments, though those results matter. It is about building a stronger cricket structure in the United States through disciplined coaching, better prepared players, and a development model that connects daily training to long-term competitive growth.