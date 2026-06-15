Jennifer Lopez Sparks Debate With Unexpected ‘True Romance’ Cast Confession Jennifer Lopez embraces single life, shares her hottest takes on films. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 15 2026, 8:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jlo

Decades of high-profile romances have kept Jennifer Lopez in the media spotlight. However, it looks like the actress-singer is now freeing herself from all the divorce drama and unapologetically embracing her single life.

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Source: @mrbrettgoldstein/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez, who is starring alongside Brett Goldstein in the new romantic film Office Romance, recently appeared as a guest on a podcast, Films to Be Buried With. The appearance comes soon after the duo sparked romance rumors, which fans believe is solely to promote the movie.

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Jennifer Lopez's Surprising Revelations About 'True Romance'

During the June 10 interview, Goldstein put her on the spot by asking Lopez to name a film she found (expletive), even if it wasn't intentionally written that way. Caught off guard, the singer responded by asking Goldstein if he remembered Tony Scott’s 1993 cult classic, True Romance.

The Tony Scott film, written by Quentin Tarantino, features Christian Slater, Val Kilmer, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, and Gary Oldman. It tells the story of a pop culture geek who falls for a woman working as a call girl. The 1993 movie blends romance with violence. “There are all these very (expletive) characters in the movie.”

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“I would have had (expletive) with any one of them. That is the truth,” she added while laughing as she referred to the fictional characters and performances in the movie. Jennifer Lopez then spoke highly of the actors. “But all of them were so incredibly (expletive) good in this movie,” she said. “Their performances were so top-notch and so believable and so dynamic.”

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Lopez's Comments Leave Fans Divided

Lopez's comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with several questioning the need to share such details, while fans came to her defense. An X user commented, “Who cares about who an old lady wants to sleep with?”

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One fan wrote, “This is so (expletive) stupid. This isn’t what she said. She was talking about their characters in a (expletive) movie. She wants to sleep with dead James Gandolfini too? You’re using her for rage bait. (expletive) losers.”

“She was only referring to characters in a movie that she thinks are (expletive),” said another fan.

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Well, this isn't the only notable revelation from the actress that elicited strong reactions. Lopez named Chloe Zhao's 2021 drama Nomadland, which won several Academy Awards, the “worst type of film,” as it doesn't align with her personal tastes. She confessed that despite its critical acclaim, she is simply not part of the film's target audience.