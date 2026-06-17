Jeremy Clarkson's Emotional Cancer Announcement Has Fans Saying the Same Thing An emotional Jeremy Clarkson reflected on his battle with aggressive prostate cancer after the disease was caught early. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 17 2026, 7:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Jeremy Clarkson, in what were the final episodes of Clarkson’s Farm’s Season 5, revealed that he was fighting "aggressive" cancer. It would later be revealed that the journalist was struggling with prostate cancer. According to Clarkson, the issues were identified during a medical check-up and biopsy. A part of the cancer was removed following the procedure, but Jeremy Clarkson’s treatment is still ongoing. He also revealed that his prostate is “10% dead.”

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Source: MEGA

In a video update about the cancer, prior to the episodes of Clarkson’s Farm dropping, Clarkson hinted at the nature of the episode that was supposed to air. He said, “Ordinarily, we try to keep the show bucolic and charming and cheerful, but the final two episodes, which drop in the middle of the night tonight, are none of those things really. They’re a difficult watch; they’re really, really difficult.”

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Jermey Clarkson’s Cancer Diagnosis Prompted Concern From Fans

During the episode, he reminded his co-hosts, “I had a medical, you remember, back in May? I disappeared off the other week, and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it's really early, so the treatment will be, you know.”

Just in from Jeremy, buckle up for the last two episodes…😅 pic.twitter.com/LrJX3crhMv — ClarksonsFarm (@ClarksonsFarm1) June 16, 2026

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Fans have responded to the video online with encouragement and concern for the beloved television personality. Under the video that was posted through Clarkson’s Farm X account, comments wished Clarkson a speedy recovery, while others empathized with his condition. One user wrote, “Stay strong, Jeremy, you will beat this C of a thing.”

Another user wrote, “Being on a farm, with animals, nature, season rhythms, and the people you love, when treatment allows, is a great healer.” A third said, “God bless Jeremy & our thoughts are with you.”

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Jeremy Clarkson Will Be Undergoing Further Treatment

Earlier in the episode, Clarkson said his cancer was in its early stages. However, the season closed out with Clarkson in a hospital bed, where he said, “What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I’ll see you in season six, and if it isn’t, I won’t.” “Take care, everyone,” he added.

🚨HEARTBREAKING BOMBSHELL FROM DIDDLY SQUAT: JEREMY CLARKSON REVEALS HE HAS CANCER 😢



In the final two episodes of Clarkson’s Farm Season 5, Jeremy Clarkson shares some truly devastating personal news.



Jeremy is in his office discussing the farm harvest with Charlie and Kaleb… pic.twitter.com/MN9IDXlczS — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) June 17, 2026

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Clarkson also said that his treatment might have “gone awry” and that he was going to be in the hospital “for a while.”