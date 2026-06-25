‘Jersey Shore’ Fame 'JWoww' Marries Zack Carpinello in a Surprise 'Movie Screening' Wedding Jenni Farley and Zack Carpinello pulled off a surprise wedding ceremony in front of an unsuspecting crowd of their closest family members. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 25 2026, 5:44 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ jwoww

Jersey Shore's fame, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, has tied the knot with professional wrestler Zack Carpinello on Wednesday, June 24, pulling off a surprise ceremony in front of an unsuspecting crowd of their closest family members.

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Farley and Carpinello sent out invitations under the pretense of a private screening for Farley’s upcoming film, Nanny Cam. While the 50 guests in attendance believed they were arriving to support her latest movie project, the couple instead leveraged the intimate gathering to exchange vows.

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"Creating Memories, Not Production"

Farley told People magazine that the couple intentionally sought a small, meaningful celebration focused on their inner circle rather than a massive production.

“We envisioned a small, meaningful celebration focused on the people who matter most to us,” Farley said. “We weren’t interested in throwing the biggest wedding possible. We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends. The goal was creating memories, not creating a production.”

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Our girl officially said "I do!" 💍



Congratulations to Jenni and Zack on tying the knot! Here's to a lifetime of love, laughter, and making even more unforgettable memories together. 🥂🖤



📷: IG|anthony.serrantonio pic.twitter.com/DDwGOSDfYG — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) June 25, 2026

Executing the surprise required significant effort to ensure the movie screening façade felt authentic. Farley described the moment their guests realized the true nature of the event as "a moment we’ll never forget."

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The inspiration for the intimate, experience-focused ceremony was drawn from the classic fairy tale Beauty and the Beast, with the couple prioritizing the emotional weight of the moment over an extravagant budget.

"This Wedding Is About Our Family, Not Just The Two Of Us"

In the surprise wedding, Farley wanted to include her two children, whom she shares with her former husband, Roger Mathews. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2019, according to Entertainment Weekly.

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During the ceremony, 11-year-old Meilani and 10-year-old Greyson received special gifts from their new stepfather. Meilani was presented with a ruby birthstone ring, while Greyson received a sports-themed gift.

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"This wedding is about our family, not just the two of us," the couple said in a joint statement. "We wanted the day to celebrate not only our love story but also the family we’ve built together over the last seven years."