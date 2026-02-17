Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson Leaves Behind an Iconic Legacy and a Big Family Supporters expect Jesse Jackson's family to continue with his legacy. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 17 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Activist and beloved civil rights leader, Reverend Jesse Jackson, known for his integral work as founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, has died. It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news, especially during Black History Month. The icon was 84.

As the Black community and the world come to terms with this tragic loss, many are wondering about his family. While it’s true that worries about your parents transitioning come to the top of mind as they age, no one wants to imagine having to bury a parent. And while Reverend Jackson passionately fought for the right of freedom, equality, and justice, he also focused on being a father. So, how many children does Jesse Jackson leave behind? Here’s everything that we know.



Jesse Jackson is survived his wife and six children.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Jesse created a huge family with his wife, Jacqueline Jackson. The pair share five children: 62-year-old political commentator and singer Santita Jackson; 60-year-old former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.; 60-year-old politician and activist Jonathan Luther Jackson; 55-year-old advocate and lawyer Yusef Dubois Jackson; and 51-year-old Dr. Jacqueline Lavinia Jackson.

Interestingly, Jesse did have another child. According to USA Today, the late civil rights leader fathered another child through an extramarital affair with Karin Stanford. Karin, who serves as the director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s Washington bureau, gave birth to a daughter, Ashley Jackson.

The outlet shares that Jackson publicly claimed his daughter in 2001 and admitted to stepping outside of his marriage. "This is no time for evasions, denials, or alibis,” he shared. “I fully accept responsibility, and I am truly sorry for my actions.” A now 26-year-old Ashley is known for her acting, with roles in 2016’s Bus Driver and 2019’s Beats.

Jesse Jackson’s cause of death is unknown.

At this time, the cause of Reverend Jesse Jackson's death is unknown. Per USA Today, the Jackson family revealed that he died on Tuesday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr.," said a statement from the organization. "He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family."

NBC News reports that Jesse was being treated for his Parkinson’s diagnosis for two years before he made the announcement in 2017.

Additionally, Rainbow PUSH shared that he was hospitalized last November for a neurodegenerative condition. “He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease; however, last April, his PSP condition was confirmed,” the organization said. “The family appreciates all prayers at this time.”