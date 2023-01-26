Jessie Lemonier, Former NFL Linebacker, Dies Suddenly at 25

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has passed away at age 25. The late NFL player first played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2021. Both teams took to social media to share their condolences over Lemonier’s passing.

“Gone too soon,” the Chargers shared in a statement on Twitter on Jan. 26. “Our hearts are with Jessie's family, friends and loved ones.” “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions added in a statement of their own. “Jessie was a model teammate and a wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Source: Twitter/@CoachMoose Steve Mooshagian and Jessie Lemonier

Jessie Lemonier’s cause of death remains unknown.

Neither the Chargers nor the Lions mentioned Lemonier’s cause of death in their statements. The 25-year-old’s death was sudden and seemingly unexpected.

Jessie Lemonier had an action-packed NFL career.

During his time with the Detroit Lions, Lemonier played in seven games and finished with “15 total tackles and 1.5 sacks,” according to ESPN. In 2022, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals during the summer but was released during training camp. In November, he was drafted by the XFL’s Arlington Renegades but ultimately signed with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers. Shortly after, the Gamblers traded him to the Birmingham Stallions.

Jessie Lemonier’s college football team paid homage to his legacy on social media.

Joining the Chargers and Lions on Twitter, Liberty University’s football team shared a statement offering their condolences over the former Flame defensive end. “The Liberty Athletics family is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Flames football great Jessie Lemonier,” the statement said.

The statement continued: “Jessie was loved by Flames nation for being a fierce competitor on the gridiron and cherished by his coaches and teammates in the locker room. Liberty Athletics will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers that God may bring peace and comfort to them during the difficult days ahead.”

Jessie Lemonier and his girlfriend were expecting a child.