'Love Story' Fans Want to Know About JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's Fight in the Park

By Niko Mann Published March 4 2026, 4:08 p.m. ET

Fans of the FX drama Love Story are obsessed with John F. Kennedy, Jr., and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and they want to know more about the late couple's infamous fight in Battery Park. The argument was caught on video by the paparazzi, and oh boy, did it get physical.

John-John and Carolyn had a passionate romance, and viewers who watched the drama unfold on the show are wondering if the fight really happened. So, what happened?

Here's what to know about JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's fight in the park.

Video captured by photographer Angie Coqueran featured the couple having an argument in Battery Park in New York City back in 1996. Angie told the Daily Mail that she was photographing the couple as they walked their dog when an argument broke out. He'd apparently seen something in the newspaper that triggered him, and the fight began.

"John got up and tried to walk away and out of my sight," she recalled. "Carolyn was trying to grab the dog leash, and he physically pushed her back over and over again. It looked like he was going to smack her in the face." Video shows the couple arguing, and at one point, Johh-John rips the engagement ring off Carolyn's finger. Seconds later, she tackles him from behind.

According to a post on Reddit, Angie and fellow paparazzo Ken Katz hid inside a public restroom in the park and recorded the couple's fight from a distance. John and Carolyn had reportedly been sitting on a bench reading the newspaper when the fight broke out. "Then it got heated," Angie reportedly said. "John got up and stepped away from her to walk the dog, moving out of my view for a few seconds. But then I could hear screaming — from both of them — and I knew I had to get the pictures."

"They were talking again and then, without warning, she belted him with a closed fist," she continued. "She hit him somewhere between the chest and shoulder. She tried to sort of jump on him. He went nuts. He totally lost it. I don't think he knew what he was doing. He grabbed her by the throat. He then grabbed her hand and pulled the engagement ring off her finger. He stormed off with the ring, but then turned around, returned to her side, and began yelling again."

"They stood up and walked down the street together, hugging and holding each other, with Carolyn — tears running down her face — clutching a cigarette," she added.