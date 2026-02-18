Jihea Kim Built Brow Gyeol on Quiet Precision and Global Trust The Brow Gyeol founder takes permanent makeup to the next level. By Reese Watson Published Feb. 18 2026, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Boram Park

Jihea Kim did not build her career by chasing temporary rewards. She built it by chasing what lasts. She is a permanent makeup artist (PMU) in a beauty market that rewards speed and bold results. Her work moves in the opposite direction. “I began my career driven by an obsession with precision, balance, and longevity rather than trends,” Kim said. “From the beginning, I focused on mastering fundamentals and understanding facial structure, believing that the most powerful results are subtle, intentional, and designed to age well.”

That philosophy is why clients keep showing up and Instagram reels showcasing her work getting up to 8 million views. Kim is widely recognized as one of Korea’s leading brow artists, and she has become a top destination for both domestic and international clients who want permanent makeup that looks natural and lasts. She treats over 250 clients per month, which is unusually high for one artist. She charges significantly above the local market rate for other PMU artists, and she stays booked months in advance.

Demand like that can look like hype from the outside. Kim says it is not. She says it is simply consistency. “Instead of relying on advertising or aggressive self-promotion, I let my results speak for themselves,” she said. “As clients shared their outcomes organically, my reputation grew almost entirely through word of mouth.”

Her online presence reflects that word-of-mouth. Kim has more than 83,000 followers on Instagram, and she says most people find her through real client results, not paid marketing.

Her brand name is Brow Gyeol, and she describes her work as careful rather than flashy. She is not trying to make brows that announce themselves. She wants brows that settle in and look like they belong. “For me, it was never about dramatic transformation,” she said. “It was about helping clients feel more like themselves when they looked in the mirror.” That is where her story stops being only about beauty and starts being about emotion.

Kim says she was drawn to permanent makeup because she saw what a subtle change could do to someone’s confidence. “I was drawn to permanent makeup because of its emotional impact, not just its aesthetic value,” she said. “Early in my career, I saw how subtle, thoughtful changes could influence how people felt about themselves.”

She talks about clients arriving with hesitation. Some carry insecurity shaped by past experiences that made them feel disconnected from their appearance. Kim says she recognizes that feeling the moment a client sits down. “I have been especially moved by clients who arrive carrying insecurity or hesitation,” she said. “Seeing the shift that happens when their features feel balanced and natural again showed me that this work carries real emotional weight.”

That emotional weight is why she wanted control over her process. She started her own business to protect the experience. “Starting my own business was driven by a need to protect that experience,” she said. “I wanted the freedom to work with care, patience, and intention, without being rushed or pulled toward short-lived trends.”

In a field that can reward big, fast changes, Kim sees overcorrection as one of the main problems. She says the industry often pushes speed, bold outcomes, and viral appeal. She pushes restraint, balance, and techniques designed to age well. That approach shapes how clients talk about her, and how other artists watch her work.

Kim has been invited to serve as a judge at major Korean permanent makeup competitions, a role that is typically reserved for artists known for technical excellence and leadership. She describes thought leadership in a practical way. It is not about posting opinions. It is about setting a standard through the work itself. “I am considered a thought leader within the permanent makeup industry because I focus on shaping standards rather than following trends,” she said. “My influence is grounded in daily practice.”

Her business was recognized as a top brand at the 2024 Korea Customer Preferred Brand Awards, which she describes as a signal of consumer trust and long-term consistency in service quality. She also says her reputation has led to collaborations with influencers, not as promotional arrangements, but because people want results they can trust.

She notes three creators by name: Devy Anastasia, Ayren Park, and Eye Charlene. “These partnerships have grown naturally from the results and credibility of my work rather than promotional arrangements,” she said. Her growth also became a challenge.

“One of my biggest challenges has been managing overwhelming demand,” Kim said. Many of her clients travel from abroad and plan their trips around the hope of seeing her. That demand can feel less like a business win and more like a responsibility. “Instead of simply working more to increase income, I approached this challenge from a place of care,” she said. “Being present for them and honoring that trust matters more to me than maximizing profit.”

Another challenge surprised her. It was language. “As my client base became increasingly international, I felt frustrated that I could not always communicate with foreign clients on a personal level,” she said.

She did something simple and demanding. She started learning English with a tutor. “My motivation was not just business expansion, but human connection,” she said. “Being able to communicate beyond the procedure itself allows me to care for clients more fully and meet them not just as an artist, but as a person.”

She wants growth guided by purpose rather than scale alone. She wants to deepen quality, intention, and longevity. She also wants to shape industry standards through mentorship, education, and leadership, so newer artists build careers without shortcuts.