Former Fugees Collaborator and Grammy-Nominated Artist John Forté Is Dead at 50 John Forté made music that he wanted his kids to enjoy. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 14 2026, 10:28 a.m. ET

In February 2021, record producer John Forté celebrated the 25th anniversary of "The Score" via a post to Instagram. This would go on to become a massive success for the Fugees, who didn't record another album together following its release. Back in the mid-1990s, John was the first Director of A&R at Rawkus Records, where he "took pride and pleasure in discovering, developing, and producing artists."

John was also a musician who worked on his own music when he could. Few people ever heard what he created. Fugees member Lauryn Hill was one of them. After playing his sounds for the group, John went on to produce an album that many believe is one of the best hip-hop records of all-time. In January 2026, John died at the age of 50. He leaves behind a wife, two children, and an enduring legacy. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

John Forté's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

According to the Associated Press, John was found the afternoon of Jan. 13 at his home in Chilmark, Mass. He was unresponsive and not breathing, per the Martha's Vineyard Times. There was no apparent cause of death. Police have ruled out foul play, and the case is being investigated by the Massachusetts state medical examiner's office. We do know that he suffered a seizure the previous year and was taking medication to control them.

John had been living in Martha's Vineyard for a decade after he fell in love with the island during a visit. The area is a magnet for musicians, including Ben Taylor, James Taylor's son. It was Ben's invitation that got John to the island, but it was the people who made him want to stay. This is where he met his future wife, photographer Lara Fuller, who later gave birth to their daughter and son.

The couple lived next door to jewerly designer Gogo Ferguson and her husband, David Sayre. John built a recording studio in the basement of the their house. It wasn't unusual to find John and other musicians playing on their outdoor deck next to a stone fireplace, or at various small venues on the island. Everyone loved him.

John spent seven years in prison.

John's meteoric rise was incredible. He was only 21 years old when "The Score" was released. He was nominated for a Grammy for his work on that album. After that, John lent his talents to Fugee members Wyclef Jean and Pras for their own projects. John also released a solo album in 1998, but two years later, his life took a tragic turn.

On July 14, 2000, two young women were stopped at a hotel in Harlingen, Texas, by DEA agents who discovered 30 eight-by-10 freezer packs filled with liquid cocaine in two suitcases, per Rolling Stone. They were hired by John, who was paid by a drug dealer named Chris Thompson, to bring the drugs to New York City. John maintained he thought he was helping Thompson move money. He ended up with a 14-year sentence that was commuted by President George W. Bush seven years later.