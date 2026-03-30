John Mellencamp Has Five Kids, and He Often Brought Them on the Road While Touring Michelle, Teddi, Justice, Hud, and Speck. By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 30 2026, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer John Mellencamp is best known for crooning about "sucking on chili dogs" in the 1982 track "Jack & Diane." The song would go on to take the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks in October of the same year. "Hurts So Good," also off the "American Fool" album, would peak at No. 2 but stay on the Hot 100's Top 10 for 28 weeks, making it the longest-running Top 10 song of the '80s.

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The Seymour, Ind., musician had a tremendous career, but not many people know that he became a father at a relatively young age. And he's talked at length about being a family man and bringing his kids on the road. At 19 years old, his girlfriend, Priscilla Esterline, gave birth to their daughter, Michelle.

John Mellencamp has five kids from three separate marriages.

John and Priscilla were high school sweethearts, and the two actually eloped while the singer was still in high school in 1970. He explained that their decision to rush and get married was precipitated by the fact that he learned Priscilla was pregnant when they were both teenagers.

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The two would officially divorce in 1981. And according to Nicki Swift, this was due to Mellencamp's intimations that he wasn't faithful during their marriage. The outlet cited a 1994 interview with Entertainment Weekly where the artist spoke about his divorces.

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"How many guys you know in rock bands that have been divorced? There's a reason for that. I don't care who you are or who you think you are, you're gonna fall into the pitfalls of that sooner or later ... I mean, what other reason would a guy ever pick up a guitar as a teenager?"

Michelle Mellencamp doesn't really spend that much time in the spotlight. She's purportedly a registered nurse and, like her mother and father, started having kids before hitting her twenties. At 18 years old, Michelle gave birth to her daughter Elexis in 1989, effectively making her father a grandpa at 37 years of age.

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Rock fans have always known about John Cougar Mellencamp’s first wife, a 21-year-old named Priscilla Esterline who he married as an 18-year-old kid barely out of high school. Priscilla was pregnant with their first child, a little girl named Michelle born six months later.… https://t.co/InXqAhJ65s pic.twitter.com/uopyZ2O8XZ — Michigan Enjoyer (@mich_enjoyer) January 22, 2026 Source: X | @mich_enjoyer

Following John and Priscilla's divorce, John would go on to marry Victoria Granucci, who had an uncredited schoolgirl role in Grease. While married, she appeared in the music video for "Jack & Diane." John and Victoria have two daughters together: Teddi and Justice. The pair went their separate ways in 1989, citing irreconcilable differences.

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Many will know John and Victoria's daughter, Teddi, from her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she was featured on the series from 2017 to 2020.

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Initially, Teddi relocated to Los Angeles in the hopes of pursuing a career in acting before opting to become a fitness and wellness coach. She also launched the All In health company, which came under fire by bloggers who castigated its diet plans.

Teddi spoke about the controversy directed at her company by providing a statement to Today. She said, "Nowhere in our suggested meal plan does it mention a specific calorie count." Refinery29 posted an article about the accountability program, stating that members had to send photos proving their 60 minutes of cardio a day.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @justicemellencamp

Additionally, All In participants purportedly needed to send pictures of their weight whilst standing on a scale to keep them on track with their weight loss goals. Justice Mellencamp, who was born in 1985, went on to become a hairdresser.

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Like her father, she ended up marrying her high school sweetheart, Michael Moore. The three have three children: Trent, Dylan Carter, and Woods. On Sep. 5, 1992, John would marry model Elaine Irwin. Like Victoria, Elaine was featured in one of John's music videos: "Get a Leg Up," which was released in 1991.

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The pair stayed together for 18 years before finally splitting in August of 2011. During their time together, they also had two children, Hud and Speck. Hud was born on April 27, 1994, and grew up in Indiana. He attended Duke University and played as a walk-on for the Division 1 squad.

Afterward, Hud went on to work as an executive recruiter, and he founded Mellencamp Whiskey with his friend Levi Collison. He also appeared on the 2024 show Claim to Fame, which featured participants who all had famous relatives.

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Speck, Hud's younger brother, had some run-ins with the law. When he was 20, he spent four years in jail for a misdemeanor battery charge involving his older sibling. In 2017, Speck was yet again arrested, this time for public intoxication after he got into a fight with Hud.

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His dad appears to have straightened him out and discussed Speck's legal troubles in a 2017 AARP interview. "Here's what I told my son Speck, who's always fighting everybody and fighting himself. I said, 'I know you consider yourself a dangerous young man, but I'm a dangerous old man.'"