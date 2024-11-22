Home > Human Interest JonBenét Ramsey's Father Is No Stranger to Loss but Has Managed to Find Love Again "I love this intelligent, kind, and humble man with my whole heart (even though he’s very hard on his shoes)." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 22 2024, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

It's safe to say that Dec. 25, 1996, was one of the worst days of John Ramsey's life. Instead of celebrating Christmas with his wife Patsy and their children, he woke up to find his youngest child was missing. It didn't take long to discover a strange ransom note had been left by the kitchen stairs. Its authors demanded money in exchange for the return of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey. What John and Patsy didn't know was that JonBenét's body was in the basement. She was already dead.

Their lives were turned upside down as John and Patsy became suspects but were later cleared. Finding the person or persons who killed their daughter quickly became the only thing that mattered to them. The search never really ended, even after Patsy passed away from cancer in 2006. Despite living through an unbelievable amount of tragedy, John was able to find love again. Here's what we know about his somewhat new wife.

John Ramsey's new wife isn't really that new.

According to an Instagram post from John's new wife, Jan Rousseaux-Ramsey, the couple were married in July 2011. In May 2023, she posted about their upcoming wedding anniversary, writing, "JR and I are happy as can be. Good man — this one!" The couple met in 2009 at a mutual friend's wedding in Denver, reported CBS News, but things didn't become romantic until June 2011. If you're doing the math, they wed a month later.

Jan and John now live in Moab, Utah where they run a retail store called The Find. You can also book tours for Redtail Air, a scenic air tour aviation company, at the store. Jan has a background in fashion design and was already sourcing pre-owned plaid shirts that she could add her own twist to. She called this clothing line River Guide and sells them along with "unique and exciting inventory" at the store.

Jan's parents were missionaries, and she spent all of her childhood in East Africa. This is where she fell in love with the art of fashion after turning a pillowcase into boxers for an Ethiopian man. She moved back to the United States at the age of 18, where Jan continued to hone her talents as a fashion designer. One thing led to another and the next thing Jan knew, she was designing clothes for country music stars in Brandon, Miss.

In 2004, Jan relocated to Las Vegas where she was tapped to design uniforms for the hospitality industry. That's where she was living when Jan met John. She still celebrates their relationship on her Instagram page and is certainly not shy when it comes to her feelings.