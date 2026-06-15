John Stamos Reveals He Turned to Michael Jackson’s Surgeon to Fix His Botched Nose John Stamos says a second nose job finally gave him the results he wanted. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 15 2026, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

John Stamos has opened up about his experience with plastic surgery, revealing that he once underwent a nose job. The actor acknowledged he was unhappy with the results of his initial surgery. Appearing on a podcast, Stamos revealed that in order to fix the problem, he turned to a plastic surgeon known for operating on high-profile clients, including the late entertainer Michael Jackson.

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When John Stamos Reached Out To Michael Jackson's Surgeon

In an interview with The Really Good Podcast, Stamos explained why he reached out to the pop icon's cosmetic surgeon. He said, “I broke it when I was a kid. I got hit with a golf club. There was a little scar here. And I was on General Hospital, and I just didn’t like the way it looked, and so I got it done, and it didn’t look great.”

Source: Mega

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Stamos has also discussed his two surgeries in his 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, where he described his decision to seek out Jackson's surgeon. “Everyone who gets a nose job tries to find some excuse other than vanity, but let’s call it what it was—vanity," he wrote about the procedure in general.

Source: Mega

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Why Stamos Chose a Second Procedure

Stamos revealed that he underwent a second nose surgery during his next hiatus from filming after becoming dissatisfied with the results of his initial procedure. “My nose looks kind of pushed up, like Peter Pan or something,” he recalled, adding, “So on my next hiatus, I had it redone by Michael Jackson’s plastic surgeon.” Stamos said he was much happier with the outcome after seeking help from Jackson’s surgeon.

John Stamos roasts Micheal Jackson and his plastic surgeon as reveals he got a nose job done by Micheal Jackson's surgeon



''thank God it didn't make me look like Micheal Jackson, it didn't look great'' pic.twitter.com/Ari04GYRo4 — Blaise ⛧ (@wydblaise) June 10, 2026