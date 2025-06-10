Joseph Ferlazzo Spent Days Dismembering His Wife's Body After He Killed Her "Emily was my whole world and she convinced me that I was in jeopardy," claimed Joseph Ferlazzo. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 10 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Court TV

The obituary for Emily Jean Ferlazzo (née Schwarz) describes a young woman who was deeply loved by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her infectious personality and love of shenanigans with pals are part of what made Emily sparkle. The 22-year-old was adventurous and never shied away from a difficult hike or a rock climbing trip. She was also an incredibly caring individual who poured her heart into humans and animals alike.

Emily was a licensed nursing assistant who planned on becoming a cosmetologist because she wanted to help people feel better about themselves. On Oct. 16, 2021, she was brutally murdered while on a camping trip with her husband. Joseph Ferlazzo did unimaginable things to his wife and her body. Where is he now? Here's what we know.

Where is Joseph Ferlazzo now?

A few years after Emily was killed, her husband was sentenced to 42-and-a-half years in prison, per WCAX. He is currently serving his time at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt. When asked if he wanted to make a statement at his sentencing, Ferlazzo directed his comments to Emily's mother, referencing his claim of self-defense.

"Emily was my whole world and she convinced me that I was in jeopardy," he said. "I reacted too aggressively and has been the worst mistake in the history of my time." Ferlazzo added that he wished anything else had happened that day. Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George was horrified by Ferlazzo's lack of accountability, saying it was " just another example of his inability to acknowledge his own conduct and another opportunity to defame Emily and her memory."

What happened to Emily Ferlazzo?

Emily was first reported missing by her family on the evening of Oct. 18, 2021. They were expecting Emily and Ferlazzo, who were driving from New Hampshire to Vermont. The couple was coming for a camping trip that doubled as a celebration for their first wedding anniversary. Ferlazzo told his in-laws, as well as police, that he and Emily got into a fight which resulted in her leaving the camper and going for a walk. He claimed that was the last time she was seen.

Hours after Ferlazzo lied to police about Emily's whereabouts, he confessed to killing her. Authorities located the camper at a friend of Ferlazzo's, who lived in St. Albans. After executing a search warrant, they found several trash bags that contained human remains that were later identified as Emily's.

Police later learned that after Ferlazzo shot and killed Emily, he spent hours dismembering her. When he was questioned by police, Ferlazzo never said anything about self-defense, per the VT Digger. The state's attorney argued that this was premeditated, and pointed to a history of abuse in the relationship, reported NBC 5.